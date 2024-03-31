Ketosis risk an ongoing problem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The cow is unable to match the energy required for the huge metabolic changes of early lactation resulting in the production of ketones that cause inappetence leading to a rapid deterioration in body weight and drop in milk yield.

“Although we associate ketosis with the first few days after calving, negative energy balance can occur at any time and for many reasons,” warned Kevin Corry, NI Technical Sales Manager at Norbrook. “It’s not just fat cows that are at risk. Any cow with additional energy needs during this period, such as those carrying twins, that have had a difficult calving, or a case of milk fever are also at risk of ketosis.”

Successful treatment depends on the supply of additional energy to break the cycle of ketone production, allowing her appetite to recover so that she can match her voluntary feed intake to her requirements. Farmers will be familiar with a range of treatments.

Ketonor+ bolus contains propionate as a source of glucose for at risk cows. The formulation also contains Vitamins A and E, selenium, niacin, cobalt and yeast to support the liver, rumen and immune system. Vets and farmers are also seeing the benefit of using Ketonor+ boluses alongside pain relief, antibiotics and fluid therapy in the treatment of cases like metritis, mastitis and LDAs.

“So many farms in NI have embraced robot systems and other technology like collars, tags and boluses. This tech can allow us to monitor subtle physiological changes to rumination, activity and body temperature. Although it can’t offer a definitive diagnosis, feed intake and energy requirements are so finely balanced that these cows could be at risk of ketosis. In cases like these, early intervention with a Ketonor+ bolus is beneficial.”