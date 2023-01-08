Kidney Care UK announced as Countryside Services Charity Partner

Kidney Care UK has been announced as joint charity partner for the company.

David Brown, Director of Countryside Services said: "Over the years Countryside Services has given commitments to support causes which change and transform lives across Northern Ireland. Our customers and staff have been extremely generous in their support for our annual charities leading to tens of thousands of pounds going to causes which make a real difference to local people.

"We are excited that as we enter 2023 we will once again be supporting the vital work carried out by Kidney Care UK across Northern Ireland and are planning a range of fun-filled charity activities, including our colourful charity calendar.

"I want to say a very special thank you to each and every customer and staff colleague who helped us throughout 2022.

"As we continue to support the needs of local people living with kidney disease through Kidney Care UK we are also pleased to support the vital work of the Air Ambulance NI Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). It’s important for us at Countryside Services that both of these charities support rural farming families.”

Commenting Jo-Anne Dobson said: “As a farming family we know first-hand, through my son Mark, the impact of chronic kidney disease and I am so proud to be part of a team which is dedicated to providing support to people and families across Northern Ireland.

“The customers and staff at Countryside Services have been a tremendous support to us throughout 2022 and I am delighted that they are continuing their partnership with Kidney Care UK throughout 2023.

“At Kidney Care UK we provide dedicated emotional and practical support to everyone affected, including to local farming families.