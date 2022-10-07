Kildowey Flock triumphs at Hampshire Down show and sale

Judge Edward Buckley, Adam Gregg, and Anne McCrory Danske Bank

Young 12-year-old breeder Adam Gregg of Kildowney Flock, Ballymena stole the show and sale with with a strong striking Ram lamb. This Ram lamb impressed Judge Edward Buckley of Co. Cork in the ring, seeing him being placed Champion on the day.

Edward commented: “The first prize ram lamb took my eye from the first second he walked into the show ring and in the final line up he was an easy champion to pick.”

Adam’s champion was sired by Ballycreggy Admiral Cunningham and from a home bred Ewe, who also had an impressive pedigree being sired by Knockstacken Strongman the half brother of Balmoral Champion Knockstacken Quartz. The judge backed his decision by winning a brisk bidding war with the hammer falling at £2000.

Edward Buckly, Kevin McCarthy, and Sam Ritchie Strabane Mills

Reserve champion was a lovely Ewe lamb from Kevin & Ann McCarthy’s, Ballycreelly Flock. This Ewe Lamb sired by Graylen The Maverick and in the top 10% for performance for the breed, also impressed in the sale ring, being sold with an online bid of £600.

Breeding ewes were once again in demand at the sale seeing a 100% clearance. A smart shearling ewe from Kevin & Anna McCarthy sold for £1000, followed by another stylish shearling ewe from Rodney Wilson selling for £950.

The Ewe lambs were strongly in demand with 100% clearance and selling to a top of £700 for a lot from Rodger Laird.

The ram trade was also very positive with a 72% clearance and most rams going on to commercial buyers

Kevin McCarthy, Edward Buckley, and Adam Gregg

From the launch of the new Hampshire Down Lamb Group scheme, a higher demand for rams has been seen across the province. The scheme was launched in May and is aimed at offering the commercial farmer a higher premium for their Hampshire Down sired lambs. This is supported by in store promotion. These lambs have to be locally sourced and reared under the farm quality assured scheme. The principal aim is to offer fully sustainable branded lamb to the housewife sired by a breed that can deliver a great eating taste experience in its cross bred lambs.

Overall there was a lot of online interest in the sale with many lots being purchased by GB and Dutch bidders.

Judge Edward Buckley of Co.Cork, a Hampshire Down and Charollais breeder remarked: “It was an honour to be asked to judge and I was really impressed by the standard of sheep on display.”

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Edward for coming all the way up from Cork and also to Richard Beattie and staff at Beattie’s Pedigree centre. A big thank you also to our sponsors of the day Danske Bank and Strabane Mills for their kind support towards the sale.”

The Ewe Lamb Class, (from left) Sean Doyle, Rodger Laird, and Kevin McCarthy

The would like to wish all purchasers every success with their sheep and hope to see you in the future again.

For further information regarding the Hampshire Down Lamb Group Scheme, please contact Trevor Todd on 07753984950.

