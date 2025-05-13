Kilkeel supermarket doubles in size after £4.7M refit, taking job count to over 100

Loyal customers Mary Graham and Merwyn Hanna (centre) officially reopen the all-new EUROSPAR Greencastle Street in Kilkeel alongside store manager John Fox (right) and community representative Chelsea Robinson.

A supermarket in Kilkeel has doubled in size to become the largest fresh foods supermarket in its owner's estate.

EUROSPAR Greencastle Street, Kilkeel is owned by family-run Henderson Retail, which has invested over £4.7M into the refurbishment that has seen the outlet grow from just over 5,000 sq. ft. to10,279 sq. ft.

The store now employs 105 people from the local area, creating a community focused team who are passionate about local food and serving those in their neighbourhood.

Award-winning store manager, John Fox leads the team and says this enhanced superstore has grown its product range by 54% and brings many firsts for shoppers in the local area and beyond to take advantage of.

“EUROSPAR Greencastle Street is the area’s newly upgraded destination for locally sourced fresh produce, homemade meals cooked up with local ingredients, an outstanding range of hot and cold food to go, plus everyday essentials and services.

“Our new look community supermarket delivers a fresh market, housing products from over 190 local suppliers, including those coming from farms and fields in the local area. Shoppers can also find Kilkeel’s first in-store production kitchen and a made from scratch in-store bakery, managed by a team of local experts who are baking bread and treats, and cooking meals and dishes fresh every day.”

Sharon, Lewis and Linzi are using local ingredients to make shopper favourites in the kitchen including beef lasagne, chicken curry and rice, chicken and bacon carbonara, spaghetti Bolognese and a range of delicious sides and desserts.

Local producers and suppliers in the area and stocked in-store include Oh, So Lean and John Mulligan Potatoes from Kilkeel, fresh fish from The Galley and Riverlodge Eggs in Annalong, and Corn Dolly Bread and Cakes and Shelbourne Bakery, both in Newry. Kilkeel’s popular Cunningham’s Butchery will also have a counter in-store, with Phil Orderly at the helm, providing advice on prep, cooking and recipes alongside a range of ready prepared hampers, breakfast, weekend dinner and barbecue packs for shoppers to take home.

EUROSPAR Greencastle Street, Kilkeel is a community supermarket that delivers a fresh market, housing products from over 190 local suppliers.

George Rankin, Retail Director at Henderson Group added: “We have not only invested heavily in the infrastructure and refurbishment of the store, but we have invested in our range of locally sourced products to provide our shoppers with choice, quality and value, all under one roof.

“EUROSPAR Greencastle Street has been built around a passion for food. Local sourcing is in our roots as a company, and particularly in the South Down area, there is a celebration of the fields and farms that have been producing fresh meat, fruit, veg and seafood for generations. Championing these local suppliers helps shoppers make the best choices for their trollies, whether they’re picking up something for tonight’s tea, or for now.”

Shoppers on the go can choose from a full Delish deli experience in-store, offering hot food for now alongside a sandwich, salad and wrap bar. A new Southern Fried Chicken bar is also available, while three Barista Bar coffee machines, including one of the first Barista Bar Iced machines in Northern Ireland, complement the freshly baked goods that will be available every day.

John Fox continued; “We have considered our local shoppers in every way with the changes in-store with everything they need for their everyday essentials, including our Post Office counter. Those passing through can also grab their breakfast or lunch and coffee on the go thanks to our choice in-store, while topping up their fuel on our forecourt. We now have the choice of six larger trolley self-check-outs alongside our full service staffed check-outs to make shoppers’ visits even more efficient.

“We even have a few new concepts in-store for the area, celebrating our rich history of sustainable seafood sourcing, while catering to tourists and holidaymakers who visit us throughout the year. With that in mind, we have a dedicated Fish & Chips bay, with seafood sourced from The Galley in Annalong, and chips from Comber’s Mash Direct range, which includes gluten free options.”

Building for the local community doesn’t stop with the store, as the team is dedicated to supporting local schools, community groups and charities, all led by Chelsea Robinson.

Chelsea commented: “Our store has engaged with the local community since we opened in 2008, and we have worked hard to continue that right through all of the building work and celebrate our local area as much as possible. We now have an even bigger team to reach even further in the area!”

Some of the team’s most recent support has included providing breakfast for parents and tots at Newry Street Unite, donating compost and freshly made in-store meals to the local Men’s Shed, monthly donations to Cornerstone Foodbank and a donation of books to support positive mental wellbeing to Regenerate. The team also completed a litter pick with pupils from Kilkeel Primary School, visited staff and residents at Slieve Roe House and brought Barista Bar drinks and treats, while Chelsea’s daughter Alyssa chopped her long hair off in aid of EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children which also operates in the local area.

John Fox finished; “We have a dedicated local team and we’re looking forward to meeting even more of our neighbours now that our construction work is complete and our store has officially reopened to our shoppers.”

EUROSPAR Greencastle Street, Kilkeel is open 6:30am – 11pm daily.