Kilrea catalogue features 20 Holstein bulls

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s annual spring show and sale of pedigree bulls, scheduled to take place at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 4th March.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed an entry of 20 bulls from leading herds, Bellemont, Glasson (2), Keely (2), Mullaugher, Prehen (7), Relough (5) and Slatabogie (2).

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Genus ABS and will commence at 11.00am, followed by the sale at noon (approx).

The bulls on offer range in age from August 2023 to January 2024, with one boasting a genomic PLI of £735 and others with PLI values up to £618. They are bred from generations of proven cow families with dairy strength, production, components, fertility and longevity.

The catalogue includes sons of top AI sires and stock bulls such as Annandale Santos, Denovo 17835 Lennon P, Legend Maker Victor, Annandale Finally, Denovo 2776 Leeds A2A2, CEH Music, Winstar Maserati, Cherrypencol Denovo Leo A2A2, EDG Rubicon, Siemers Apples Army, Pine Tree Denovo Avon, DG NH Arrow, Picston Shottle, Winstar Maxell-P, Progenesis Mahomes A2A2 and the NI-bred Prehen Elon.

Mark Stewart said: “The catalogue features a selection of quality Holstein and British Friesian bulls bred from some of the province’s top cow families. There is something for everyone, including sons of polled and A2A2 sires, as well as bulls bred from multiple generations of VG and EX dams.

Further details and catalogues from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, tel: 028 29540269. Online bidding is also available via www.marteye.ie.