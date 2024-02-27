Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The evening will give farmers, their families and others an opportunity to hear the Henry Ford story.

This is a visual presentation by George Conn who is well known throughout the country for his talks on various tractor brands.

After serving his motor vehicle apprenticeship in the 1970s George taught motor vehicle engineering at a local technical college.

A special theme night has been arranged for the farming community on Friday 8th March at 8pm in Kilrea Livestock Mart

George who was born and brought up in Co Armagh, also has a keen interest in vintage tractors.

His talk will look at the life of Henry Ford from an historical, engineering, farming and Christian perspective.

Henry Ford must be one of the best known names in the world and a man who left a lasting influence on our agricultural heritage.

Henry Ford’s grandfather spent some of his early years in Co Tyrone before moving to Co Cork.

He was a very innovative young man founding the Ford Motor Company in 1917 – though the tractor story really gets underway in 1917 when the Model F was produced, and it is still regarded as one of the most important tractors ever made.

There will be also a display of tractors and a free barbecue from 7.15pm and local farmers involved in the event, in association with The Faith Mission will be glad to have you along.