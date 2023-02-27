Kings Hall Commercial announces plant sale for charity

Kings Hall Commercial, which is developing the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park at the site, are donating the plants in aid of the sale from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 4th March 2023 in the car park behind the iconic building. Uniquely, NICHS will also offer attendees a free blood pressure check on the day.

The plants - which include alliums, African lilies, coneflowers, pheasants tail grass, switchgrass and more – will be sold at around half their retail price, with all proceeds going to NICHS. They can be purchased on the day or pre-ordered on the NICHS website, with customers potting their own plants when they pick them up using the provided compost and pots.

Mourne Landscapes is also supporting the event. They will be donating the pots and their time on the day.

Regina Cox, Partnerships Manager for NI Chest Heart and Stroke Association, and David Burrows, Director at Kings Hall Commercial.

David Burrows, Director at Kings Hall Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) on the sale of this fantastic range of quality plants. We hope the funds raised will go some way to helping the great work carried out by NICHS now and in the future and would urge all to visit the sale to take advantage of the free blood pressure check.”

Regina Cox, Community Fundraising Manager at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke said: “We’re very grateful to Kings Hall Commercial for donating these wonderful plants to us. Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - that's one in five of the population.

