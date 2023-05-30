Race marking took place on Thursday the 25th of May with the birds arriving on site in Talbenny in the Coast of Wales on Friday.

The Mighty N.I.P.A. had a total of 587 Members sending 12,357 Birds to Talbenny. The Birds were liberated at 8:30am on Saturday morning in an East Wind turning Southeast enroute.

The winning bird from the race belongs to C. McArdle & Sons of Newry City H.P.S in Section G.

J&D Braniff Section C Winners 2 weeks on the trot from land and channel races

The current I.N.F.C Kings Cup winners have only gone and added an N.I.P.A Open Channel Win to their name.

The Open Winner has been named as ‘Konver Girl’. ‘Konver Girl’ is yearling hen gifted from Glen Buckley. The boys would like to thank Glen for this gift. As you can see from the picture the McArdle’s have a sign ‘Kings Cup Winners 2022’ on the door of the lofts just to remind themselves of that momentous achievement, but I also see another door to the right that has space for a ‘Talbenny Open Winners 2023’ sign.

Many congratulations Bru & Stephen on claiming 1st Open N.I.P.A from Talbenny. Also, big congratulations to R. Calvin & Daughter of Loughgall H.P.S finishing 2nd Open and F. Simpson of Banbridge H.P.S. finishing 3rd Open. Congratulations lads great result for the start of the channel racing. Overall, it was a great display from the Section E Fanciers claiming many of the top spots in the Open.

SECTION C REPORT

Cormac O'Hare & Dtr Winners of Ballyholland H.P.S

The Winner of Section C (121/1,960) from Talbenny was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. The duo of Joe & David Finish 1st Club (201 Birds) 1st Section C (1,960 Birds) and 8th Open (12,357 Birds). This is the lad’s second Section C Win in a row from land and channel races. The Section winning bird has previously won on the channel last year and was consistent right through to Penzance. Her sire is a son of ‘The Griffiths Cock’ he won 3rd Rosscarbery OB N.I.P.A National before going to stock. Her Dam was purchased from Ian Stafford.

Ballycarry & District: (10/168) 1st E. Arthurs 1309; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1292; 3rd B. McCammon 1287; 4th S. Beattie & Dtr 1282; 5th S. Beattie & Dtr 1275; 6th S. Beattie & Dtr 1273

Ballyclare & District: (15/245) 1st W R Moore & Son 1332; 2nd R. Webster 1330; 3rd Horner Bros & Son 1323; 4th J&R Blair 1321; 5th Horner Bros & Son 1313; 6th G&R Lawrie 1311

Carrick Social: (10/193) 1st Crawford & McDowell 1385; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Son 1371; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1326; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1325; 5th W R McClean 1323; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1311

G&S McMullan, Drumnavaddy Winners from Talbenny

Doagh & District: (9/203) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1413; 2nd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1359; 3rd D&S Suitters & Sons 1342; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1332; 5th D&S Suitters & Sons 1320; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1316

Eastway H.P.S: (6/144) 1st G. Dickie 1416; 2nd D & J Campbell 1376; 3rd D. McElhone 1352; 4th D & J Campbell 1339; 5th D & J Campbell 1326; 6th D & J Campbell 1326

Glenarm & District: (6/72) 1st K S McCloy 1279; 2nd J&R Baxter 1276; 3rd O. O’Neill & Son 1263; 4th O. O’Neill & Son 1238; 5th McMullan Bros 1230; 6th J&R Baxter 1215

Horseshoe H.P.S: (5/77) 1st J. Hastings 1301; 2nd K&D Hagans 1226; 3rd K&D Hagans 1212; 4th K&D Hagans 1195; 5th J. Hastings 1189; 6th R. Liddle 1165

Ron Williamson, Winner of Newry & District H.P.S from Talbenny

Kingsmoss: (7/79) 1st J&S Graham 1315; 2nd J&S Graham 1276; 3rd W. Gault & Son 1238; 4th J&S Graham 1229; 5th J&S Graham 1219; 6th J&S Graham 1215

Larne & District: (17/285) 1st Crawford & Robinson 1404; 2nd Crawford & Robinson 1350; 3rd M. Witherspoon 1322; 4th Rea & Magill 1321; 5th D&P Harvey 1320; 6th T. Mullen 1313

Ligoniel & District: (21/288) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1350; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1327; 3rd Armstrong & McAllister 1326; 4th Armstrong & McAllister 1326; 5th C. McManus 1313; 6th McMurray & Anderson 1308

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D (74/1,218) from Talbenny was Jeff Greenaway of Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S.

Jeff finishes 1st Club (243 Birds) 1st Section (1,218 Birds) and 29th Open N.I.P.A. (12,357 Birds) The wection winner is yearling check cock, he flew the Penzance Young Bird National in 2022 and yesterday was his 3rd race of the season. His breeding is Mark Gilbert Bloodlines with the Dam being a full sister to his very own ‘Nightrider’ which is the 2019 St Malo National Winner. This is Jeff’s third Section D win of the old bird season.

Brett Hutchinson, Winner of South Belfast H.P.S from Talbenny. Brett is having a super season winning the last 4 races in the club including this week. Brett would like to thank his good friend & fellow club member Tucker McNally for breeding his winners

Colin H.P.S: (6/114) 1st O&M Monaghan 1355; 2nd Johnston Bros 1343; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1331; 4th Johnston Bros 1323; 5th O&M Monaghan 1311; 6th Johnston Bros 1308

Derriaghy: (5/62) 1st D M &K Johnston 1244; 2nd D M &K Johnston 1224; 3rd K. Johnston 1204; 4th K. Johnston 1175; 5th W. Ringland & Son 1160 ; 6th Belshaw & Anderson 1133

Dromara H.P.S: (7/151) 1st N. Edgar & Son 1340; 2nd N. Edgar & Son 1327; 3rd C. Rooney & Sons 1325; 4th N. Edgar & Son 1312; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1302; 6th Russell Bros 1292

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (7/106) 1st H. Walsh & Son 1324; 2nd H. Walsh & Son 1291; 3rd Tomlinson & Wilson 1285; 4th T. Mawhinney 1283; 5th Tomlinson & Wilson 1279; 6th Tomlinson & Wilson 1247

Glen H.P.S: (11/201) 1st J&D Braniff 1418; 2nd M. McGuigan & Son 1378; 3rd J&D Braniff 1375; 4th J&D Braniff 1338; 5th J&D Braniff 1326; 6th P. Farrelly & Son 1326

Glenavy & District: (4/70) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1319; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1277; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1238; 4th D. Coulter 1212; 5th E E & J Cairns 1212; 6th D. Coulter 1207

Harmony H.P.S: (12/155) 1st M. McCabe 1286; 2nd D. George 1247; 3rd Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1232; 4th Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1231; 5th Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1231; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1224

Hillsborough & Maze: (8/243) 1st J. Greenaway 1390; 2nd G. Marsden 1368; 3rd G. Marsden 1362; 4th G. Marsden 1356; 5th G. Marsden 1356; 6th I. Rollins & Son 1354

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (16/227) 1st G. Smyth 1380; 2nd S&W English 1313; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1305; 4th R. Topping & Son 1302; 5th H. Dalzell 1295; 6th G. Smyth 1280

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/35) 1st B. Hutchinson 1373; 2nd Lavery & Nesbitt 1315; 3rd T. McNally 1222; 4th R. Kenna 1208; 5th B. Hutchinson 1170; 6th T. McNally 1125

Titanic H.P.S: (3/21) 1st W. Mosgrove & Sons 11126; 2nd W. Mosgrove & Sons 1122; 3rd W. Mosgrove & Sons 1087; 4th E. Gilland 1021

Trinity H.P.S: (12/209) 1st P&K McCarthy 1378; 2nd B. Shannon 1365; 3rd B. Shannon 1340; 4th P&K McCarthy 1333; 5th J. McAlorum & Son 1329; 6th J&L Smyth 1328

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (62/743) from Talbenny was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C. The lads win the Section for the second time this year and this week they finish 1st Club (103 Birds) 1st Section F (743 Birds) 74th Open (12,357). Their Section winning bird is a blue hen racing on the roundabout system. Her bloodlines are through wortley lofts McArdle’s of Armagh x Terry Rigney super sprint lines.

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (8/103) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1368; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1346; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1315; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1273; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1244; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1220

Comber Central H.P.S: (4/36) 1st D. McQuade 1248; 2nd G. Marshall 1183; 3rd D. McQuade 1161; 4th F&J Croskery 1100; 5th G. Marshall 1083; 6th G. Marshall 1071

Corrigs: (6/144) 1st J. McMurrough & Son 1282; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1276; 3rd W B. Shaw 1236; 4th R. Shaw 1229; 5th W B. Shaw 1213; 6th R. Shaw 1201

Crossgar: (7/90) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1261; 2nd P. Murray 1258; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1247; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1244; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1239; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1212

Downpatrick Premier: (8/76) 1st J. Crossan 1248; 2nd J. Crossan 1228; 3rd M. McCoubrey & Dtr 1217; 4th Telford Bros 1215; 5th J. Crossan 1205; 6th P. McCullough & Dtr 1195

Killyleagh Central: (11/116) 1st R. Straney 1348; 2nd R. Straney 1348; 3rd R. Straney 1277; 4th C. Healy 1228; 5th R. Straney 1199; 6th R. Straney 1195

Killyleagh & District: (8/76) 1st J&R Quinn 1291; 2nd J&R Quinn 1266; 3rd K. Murray 1224; 4th J. Cochrane 1214; 5th J&R Quinn 1212; 6th J&R Quinn 1179

Kircubbin: (3/35) 1st C&H Cully 1235; 2nd C&H Cully 1225; 3rd C&H Cully 1212; 4th C&H Cully 1208; 5th C&H Cully 1132; M. Adair & Sons 1122

Newtownards H.P.S: (6/51) 1st B. Griffiths 1162; 2nd J. Orr 1156; 3rd W. Leckey 1146; 4th B.Griffiths 1139; 5th B. Griffiths 1114; 6th McGimpsey Bros 1104

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (43/836) from Talbenny was C. McArdle & Sons of Newry City Inv. The brothers finish 1st Club (157 Birds) 1st Section (836 Birds) and 1st Open (12,357 Birds) (See Opening Report) Many Congratulations to Bru & Stephen McArdle and congratulations to all Club winners.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/248) 1st C. O’Hare & Dtr 1405; 2nd G. Murphy 1388; 3rd G. Murphy 1380; 4th P. Murtagh 1369; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1364; 6th B. Chambers 1361

Banbridge H.P.S: (8/112) 1st F. Simpson 1427; 2nd D&K Mallen 1412; 3rd D&K Mallen 1348; 4th M. Conlon & Sons 1319; 5th M. Conlon & Sons 1303; 6th D&K Mallen 1299

Banbridge Social: (3/?) 1st McCracken Bros 1288; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1277; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1259; 4th E. McAlinden 1243; 5th McCracken Bros 1236; 6th McCracken Bros 1235

Drumnavady: (13/155) 1st G&S McMullan 1407; 2nd G&S McMullan 1400; 3rd J. Brush 1361; 4th J. Smyth & Sons 1330; 5th G. McBride & Son 1317; 6th G&S McMullan 1298

Millvale: (6/155) 1st R. McMinn & Dtr 1370; 2nd JJ McCabe 1348; 3rd D. Carroll 1343; 4th R. McMinn & Dtr 1337; 5th N. Murtagh 1327; 6th D. Carroll 1293

Newry City: (5/157) 1st C. McArdle & Sons 1439; 2nd Donnelly Bros 1360; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1357; 4th C. McArdle & Sons 1356; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1348; 6th Donnelly Bros 1334

Newry & District: (5/245 1st R. Williamson 1423; 2nd R. Williamson 1420; 3rd Mark Maguire & Son 1394; 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1378; 5th R. Williamson 1370; 6th R. Williamson 1370

The races are coming in fast even more so now that the first channel race has been flown. I had a bit of a free weekend as I didn’t send my distance team this week and just kept them back for another week’s training and then starting them in next week’s Talbenny fingers crossed.

Ian Gibb & Son, Winners of Glenavy & District from Talbenny

Owen & Michael Monaghan, Winners of Colin H.P.S on fire this season

Crawford & Robinson, Winners of Larne & District from Talbenny. Gary & Rab take the first two spots. These birds are out of Gary & Rab's good stock selection they are on the roundabout system. Also well done to Sam McGarel & Sons of getting first share of the two bird and also to Gary & Rab getting the second share

James Hastings, Winner of Horseshoe H.P.S

Kevin McCloy Winner of Glenarm & District. Winner is a Red Kirkpatrick Cock both parents bred by Scottish National Champion Norman Renton. This pair has already bred a St Malo Winner

Mr & Mrs McNeilly, Winners of Doagh & District from Talbenny. Winner is a yearling widowhood hen and is from the line of double top

Eddie Arthurs, Winner of Ballycarry & District on a roll now.

Section F Winners Burgess & Brennan

Jeff Greenaway, Section D Winner from Talbenny

Leo Bingham of Bingham & Seaton Winners of Ligoniel & District from Talbenny

Geoff Dickie, Winners of Eastway H.P.S from Talbenny. Winner is Sticker Donckers x Vandebrande. The dam is from Bobby Coyle's 1st Open Winner from Roscrea

Matt McCabe & Daughter, Sophie McCabe, Winners of Harmony H.P.S from Talbenny. Sophie will be one to watch in future racing

G&S McMullan, Winning Pigeon