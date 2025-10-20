Krone is expanding its extensive range of BiG X forage harvesters with the new BiG X 860.

The BiG X 860 is the latest addition to the Krone forage harvester series. This new 843 hp machine joins the wide body BiG X series; featuring the BiG X 680 through to the 1180 models, with power outputs of 687 to 1156 hp. While the previous models in this power class are equipped with V8 and V12 engines, Krone has opted for a newly developed, fuel-efficient 6-cylinder in-line engine for the BiG X 860. Alongside the tried and tested Krone features that ensure maximum comfort and top performance.

Powerful and economical engine

The 6-cylinder in-line engine developed by Liebherr is designed for the harshest operating conditions. The 843 hp diesel engine, with an 18-litre engine displacement, stands out due to its high-power density and delivers a peak torque of 4,000 Nm at only 1,300 rpm. Alongside its high power, the engine also stands out for its low fuel consumption and oil change intervals of every 1,000 engine hours or every two years. This contributes to a significant reduction in overall running costs.

The new BiG X 860 from KRONE further expands the large BiG X series, with models ranging from the BiG X 680 to 1180 and featuring power outputs of 687 to 1156 hp.

Like the other models in this powerful series of forage harvesters, the BiG X 860 comes with the PowerSplit feature. This allows engine performance to be adjusted as required at the touch of a button. If full power is not needed, you can simply work in the economical Eco-Power mode. Various power ranges can be selected to ensure drivers can react individually to respective operating conditions. However, if full power is needed, drivers can simply switch to X-Power mode. Depending on the actual setting, the machine can also toggle automatically and infinitely between the various engine performances. This technology increases fuel savings and efficiency.

Excellent performance thanks to innovative features

The six pre-compression rollers, the large chopping drum and the OptiMaxx 305 corn conditioner guarantee intensive grain and stalk conditioning. Even with uneven crop feed, the VariStream with spring-loaded floors underneath the chopping drum and behind the discharge accelerator always ensures blockage-free work. This allows the machine to work efficiently even in heavy conditions and contributes to reducing diesel consumption.

Perfect data management

The 843 hp LIEBHERR engine of the BiG X 860 convinces with its high power density, low fuel consumption and extended oil change intervals of 1,000 engine hours or every two years.

Thanks to the various Krone harvesting headers – EasyCollect or XCollect for maize, EasyFlow for grass and XDisc for whole crops – the BiG X forage harvester is a real all-rounder. The DLG-approved NIR Control dual sensor has proven to be extremely useful for measuring and documenting the nutrient levels of plants when harvesting.

These values along with other important machine data can be recorded and transmitted in real time using the Krone SmartConnect telemetry unit. This data can be displayed in Krone SmartTelematics and/or transmitted to various farm management systems via the agrirouter.

Quick read:

- New model in the BiG X series: The BiG X 860 complements the KRONE forage harvester series with 843 hp and is positioned between the BiG X 680 and 1180 models.

- Efficient 6-cylinder motor: The new Liebherr in-line engine with 18 litre engine displacement delivers 4,000 Nm at just 1,300 rpm – powerful, economical and environmentally friendly (emission stage V / Tier 4f).

- PowerSplit function: Switch between Eco-Power and X-Power at the touch of a button for needs-based power and fuel savings.

- Innovative crop flow concept: Six pre-compression rollers, a large chopping drum and an OptiMaxx 305 corn conditioner ensure intense conditioning and a high throughput.

- VariStream technology: Sprung floors under the drum and discharge accelerator prevent crop blockages and optimise machine performance in changing conditions.

- Versatile headers: Compatible with EasyCollect/XCollect (maize), EasyFlow (grass) and XDisc (whole crops) ensuring it can be used flexibly.

- Smart data management: With the NIR control dual sensor and SmartConnect telemetry, ingredients and machine data can be recorded and transmitted in real time.

- Power paired with smart technology: The BiG X 860 offers a powerful performance, high efficiency and smart technology, perfect for professional forage harvesting in demanding conditions.