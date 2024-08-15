Watch more of our videos on Shots!

KUHN Farm Machinery’s mid-range OLYMPIC plough points have been redesigned to offer a 30% increase in longevity, helping users running genuine KUHN parts to increase the service life from their wearing metal.

The second-generation OLYMPIC point is now fitted as standard on all KUHN ploughs from the smallest MASTER 113 up to the largest Challenger range. They offer increased thickness at the top of the point to extend the lifespan and a bevelled shape to improve soil penetration. Further to this is an accentuated design to even wear and reduce tractor power consumption. The central section is now protected from extended wear to shield the bolts, making changing points easier.

Edd Fanshawe, KUHN’s arable and connected services product specialist, says the points now offer a much-improved longevity to price ratio.

“The new OLYMPIC point retains similar dimensions to the previous version but offers an increased lifespan of 30% at a recommended retail price increase of just 6%. This means users will be benefitting from a more cost-effective option, increased longevity, and less downtime during the season by using genuine KUHN parts.”

A new optional DURAKARB point increases point longevity by four times over the new OLYMPIC points. These feature tungsten carbide inserts to improve impact resistance and a patented brazing and heat treatment process.

Edd continues: “The working surface of the point is 100% carbide, using brazed insert technology rather than adding the carbide on the working face. This reduces the risk of loss during work and helps to increase protection and longevity.”