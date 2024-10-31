Ulster Unionist Peer Lord Elliott has said that Wednesday’s Labour Budget will have a devastating impact on Northern Ireland farmers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Elliott said: “The significant changes to Agricultural Property Relief in the budget is likely to force many family farms out of business that have been within the family structure for generations.

“This decision coupled with the resolution that the NI farm support budget will no longer be ring-fenced, but instead be part of the Block Grant that DAERA will have to bid for is likely to cause farmers to go out of business and lead to significant increases in the cost of food in shops and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The result will not only be bad for the farming community but also for food consumers and the public in general.

“The current government are certainly demonstrating an offensive against the agricultural sector that has the potential to have devastating consequences.”