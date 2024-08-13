This much-anticipated sale, generously sponsored by Norbrook, has attracted an entry of 30 top-quality pedigree Limousin females consigned by many of the province’s leading herds.

The sale will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons.

The pre-sale show gets underway at 10.00am and will be judged by Stephanie Dick from the Stephick Herd in Stirling. The first lot will come under the hammer of auctioneer James Little at 1.00pm.

Online bidding will be facilitated by Marteye with prospective buyers asked to register and request advance approval from Ballymena Mart.

Club chairman Kieran McCory said: “This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue boasts an unrivalled selection of elite females from high health status herds.

“Our inaugural Ladies in Red show and sale took place last year, following on from the society’s very successful 50 th Anniversary sale in 2022 where Ampertaine Sherry sold for 22,000gns – a record price for a Limousin female sold at auction in Northern Ireland.

“Last year’s Ladies in Red offering saw a new 24,000gns record achieved by the junior and supreme overall champion Ampertaine Tiara. It was a successful event with eight heifers exported to pedigree herds England, Scotland and Ireland.”

Auctioneer James Little added: "Cattle from Northern Ireland are renowned for their quality and depth of breeding, regularly featuring in the upper echelons of premier sales throughout the UK and Ireland.

“The entire catalogue provides buyers with the opportunity to acquire some of the very best genetics in the breed. There are some real stars on offer, and the mix of cow makers and show types, ensures breeding females to suit every taste and budget. A sale not to be missed by discerning pedigree cattle enthusiasts.”

The heifers on offer range in age from December 2022 to January 2024 and will be eligible for immediate export to GB. Animals purchased for export to ROI will return to the farm of origin, providing prior arrangements have been agreed with the vendor.

All heifers will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the sale. The sale will be conducted under BLCS rules, subject to recommended conditions of sale outlined by the NBA.

A brief summary of the heifers selling is outlined below:

Lot 1 – Glenmarshal Toyah ET is a stylish and shapely heifer by the 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin and bred from Gunnerfleet Pocks.

Lot 2 – withdrawn.

Lot 3 Deerpark Ula is an Ampertaine Elgin daughter from one of the herd’s foundation females, Wilodge Golddust purchased at Carlisle in 2012.

Lot 4 – Trueman Uptowngirl by Telfers Munster is bred from Trueman Marley, a full sister to the Balmoral Show interbreed champion Trueman Noreen.

Lot 5 – Trueman Unique is a stylish, muscly heifer by Telfers Munster. Her full sister Trueman Tinaturner sold for 6,800gns; and her Gdam Trueman Euphonium was supreme

champion at the 40 th Anniversary National Show in Carlisle.

Lot 6 – Lynderg Udessa is another Telfers Munster daughter with shape and style. Her dam is the Dimitri daugher, Lynderg Rhona.

Lot 7 – Ballyrobin Utopia is by Claddagh McCabe and bred from the best cow family in the Limousin Club’s 2021 herd competition. Her GDam bred the 10,500gns Ballyrobin Salvatore sold to Tateetra Farms in 2022. This is the first female to be offered for sale from this consistent maternal line.

Lot 8 – Carrickaldreen Ursula is a May 2023 born Whinfellpark Lomu daughter, bred from Carrickaldreen Ruby.

Lot 9 – Drumhilla Uptownfunk was born in May 2023 and is by the 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin. Her dam is the Plumtree Fantastic daughter, Ampertaine Lucia.

Lot 10 – Drumhilla Utopia was sired by Westpit Omaha. Born in May 2023, she is bred from Ampertaine Matilda.

Lot 11 – Ballyrobin Unreal is a Gunnerfleet Lion daughter from a consistent maternal line. Her dam, Ballyrobin Opium was interbreed beef recorded heifer champion at Balmoral in 2019.

Lot 12 – Carrickaldreen Unique was born in June 2023 and is by the Objat son, Lowerffrydd Empire. Her dam is the Ampertaine Gigolo daughter, Carrickaldreen Romance.

Lots 13 & 14 – Jalex Urspecial and Jalex Ursuper are outstanding twin heifers from the herd’s stock bull Knockcroghery Scatdaddy. Their dam, Jalex Malibu is one of the best breeding cows in the herd.

Lot 15 – Hollowdene Ulay is a stylish Claddagh McCabe daughter bred from Norman Lacey.

Lot 16 - Lynderg Unity was sired by Gleneagle Pascal, and bred from the tremendous Lynderg Hero daughter, Lynderg Maud.

Lot 17 – Lynderg Ulyana is another special heifer sired by the easy calving Gleneagle Pascal. Her half-sister Lynderg Sarah sold for 6,500gns at last year’s sale.

Lot 18 – Bernish Uptowngirl ET is a classy daughter of the 19,000gns Maraiscote Lothario. Her dam Bernish Rihannajuli won best heifer in the 2021 Herd Competition; while her GDam Bernish Julifortune bred the 22,000gns Bernish Memphis, and is also the GDam of the May 2024 Carlisle champion Bernish Toplad sold for 16,000gns.

Lot 19 – Deerpark Upsadaisy is showing all the hallmarks of a great cow maker. A Mereside Godolphin daughter, she was bred from Deerpark Saffron and comes from a proven show winning female line.

Lots 20 & 21– Wastelands Ultrasassey ET and Wastelands Uptowngirl ET are full sisters to the 16,000gns Charlottes Sapphire – junior interbreed champion at Balmoral in 2022, and reserve supreme at Balmoral and Tullamore in 2023. Another full sister, Ashmara Sheba was calf champion at the 50th Anniversary sale in Ballymena and sold for 11,000gns.

Lot 22 – Ampertaine Urspecial is a yearling heifer by the 25,000gns Glenrock Redemption. Her dam, Ampertaine Majesty is a herd favourite and a full sister to the 45,000gns Ampertaine Jamboree.

Lot 23 – Deerpark Utopia is one of the first daughters to be offered for sale from Glenrock Redemption. She is bred from the prize winning Deerpark Surprise, who is a granddaughter of the herd’s highly regarded Ampertaine Isadora.

Lot 24 – Bernish Uniquepippa ET is an outstanding maiden heifer by Meadowrig Pedro. Her dam, Bernish Pippafortune goes back to Goldies Fortune. This prolific female line has bred numerous five-figure priced cattle.

Lot 25 – Trueman Utopia ET is a Westpit Omaha maiden heifer, bred from the Wilodge Vantastic daughter, Trueman Foxtrot. This heifer is a maternal sister to the 2017 Balmoral interbreed champion Trueman Lute, and the 17,100gns Trueman Pixie.

Lot 26 – NewhillFarm United is a ten-month-old Lynderg Rembrant daughter, bred from the Plumtree Fantastic daughter, Newhillfarm Silver.

Lot 27 – Birchwood Unique is by Ampertaine Progressive, and bred from Goldies Nicely who goes back to the renowned Goldies Vitality.

Lot 28 – Withdrawn.

Lot 29 - Ampertaine Ujlo ET is a fanstastic young heifer full of breeding. Her dam, Ampertaine Jlo bred the 20,000gsn Ampertaine Squire, and is a maternal sister to the 38,000gns Ampertaine Foreman, and a full sister to the 20,000gns Ampertaine Jackpot.

Lot 30 – Charlottes Venus is very stylish and the youngest heifer catalogued. Sired by Fuschia, she is bred from the double F94L dam Ashmara Redstar.

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk, or follow the link from the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s Facebook page. To request a catalogue contact Ballymena Mart tel: 028 2563 3470.

Follow the NI Limousin Club’s Facebook page for sale updates.​​​​​​​

