Ladies in Red destined for Ballymena on August 23

Trevor Shields and Katrina Killen discuss sponsorship of the Ladies in Red export show and sale with Nathan Harvey, Thompsons. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Catalogues are available for the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club’s third annual Ladies in Red show and sale, scheduled to take place at Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, 23rd August.

This much-anticipated export sale, generously sponsored by Thompsons, has attracted an entry of 42 top-quality pedigree Limousin females consigned by many of the province’s leading herds. The sale will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons.

The pre-sale show gets underway at 10.00am and will be judged by Paul Tippets from the noted Wilodge Herd, Shifnal, Shropshire. The first lot will come under the hammer of auctioneer James Little at 1.00pm.

Online bidding will be facilitated by Marteye with prospective buyers advised to register and request advance approval from Ballymena Mart.

Hollowdene Ulay sold for an NI Limousn female sale record of 25,000gns at the 2024 Ladies in Red sale. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

“This is a pedigree Limousin sale not to be missed,” explained club chairman Kieran McCrory. “The catalogue boasts an unrivalled selection of elite females from high health status herds.

“The Ladies in Red sale is an annual fixture in the club’s calendar. It was introduced following the very successful 50th Anniversary sale in 2022 when Ampertaine Sherry sold for 22,000gns.

“In 2023 the Ladies in Red offering saw a 24,000gns record achieved by the junior and supreme overall champion Ampertaine Tiara. Last year was another record-breaking sale, with the reserve intermediate champion Hollowdene Ulay selling for 25,000gns.

“A number of Ladies in Red have sold at previous sales to herds in England, Scotland, Wales and ROI.”

Auctioneer James Little added: “This is another exciting catalogue. Northern Ireland breeders are renowned for their quality livestock and depth of breeding, regularly featuring in the upper echelons of premier sales throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to acquire some of the very best genetics in the breed. There are some real stars on offer, and the mix of cow makers and show types, ensures breeding females to suit every taste and budget."

The heifers selling range in age from December 2021 to January 2025 and will be eligible for immediate export to GB. Animals purchased for export to ROI will return to the farm of origin, providing prior arrangements have been agreed with the vendor.

All heifers will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the sale. The sale will be conducted under BLCS rules, subject to recommended conditions of sale outlined by the NBA.

A brief summary of the heifers selling is outlined below:

Lot 1 – Lynderg Sylvie is an outstanding Lynderg Dimitri heifer with a seven-month-old Telfers Munster heifer calf at foot. She is PD’d in-calf to Lynderg Umbro.

Lot 2 – Jalex Ubeauty is an ET Claddagh McCabe daughter from the herd’s most impressive cow Jalex Nini. She has had a successful show season.

Lot 3 – Carnew Unique is a Telfers Munster daughter out of a home-bred Wilodge Vantastic dam.

Lot 4 – Carnew Ulrika is a Plumtree Fantastic daughter bred from a Lodge Hamlet dam.

Lot 5 – Bernish Undine is a granddaughter of Bernish Jodifortune who has produced progeny to a top of 12,000gns.

Lot 6 – Tullyglush Uvanna is a very correct heifer with an excellent pedigree.

Lot 7 – Jalex Vivid is a Graiggoch Rambo daughter bred from Jalex Missy, dam of the £26,000 Jalex Superb.

Lot 8 – Carnew Velvet is a Westpit Omaha daughter out of a home-bred Lowerffrydd Empire dam.

Lot 9 – Drumhilla Veronica is the first progeny offered for sale from the herd’s 13,000gns stock bull Slieve Sportyman.

Lot 10 – Ballyrobin Val is by Plumtree Fantastic and bred from the Excel daughter Millburn Mags.

Lot 11 – Nugent Vavavoom is an ET heifer by Ampertaine Elgin and out of Foxhillfarm Priceless.

Lot 12 – Lenagh Vixen is a stylish Wilodge Cerberus daughter from an outstanding Plumtree Fantastic cow.

Lots 13 – Draperhill Vanessa is one of the first daughters to be offered for sale from Huntershall Rodman.

Lot 14 – Glenmarshal Voodoo is a stylish prize winning daughter of Carrickmore Schumacher.

Lot 15 – Killydun Vixen is an ET Ampertaine Elgin daughter bred from Goldies Lollypop.

Lot 16 – McParlands Vanessa is a classy heifer by the 12,000gns McParlands Liteforever.

Lot 17 – McParlands Versace is a stylish granddaughter of the renowned Trueman Grazia.

Lot 18 – Glenmarshal Vikki is an Ampertaine Elign daughter bred from Goldies Ribena.

Lot 19 – Cranmoney Vee is a Graiggoch Rambo daughter bred from Cranmoney Redlady.

Lots 20 – Glenmarshal Voxylady is a Carrickmore Schumacher daughter bred from Ronick Pleasure.

Lot 21 – Glenmarshal Vavavoom is another Carrickmore Schumacher heifer out of Goldies Priscilla.

Lot 22 - Hunters Vitality is by Seanita Superhero and bred from Maraiscote Rolo.

Lot 23 – Claragh Voodoo is a naturally muscled Elderberry Galahad heifer from the herd’s best cow family.

Lot 24 – Glenmarshal Vienna is a Trueman Idol daughter bred from Ampertaine Nola.

Lot 25 – Bernish Vera is a an outstanding heifer by the 25,000gns Ampertaine Shanghi.

Lot 26 – Boleyn Violet is a Foxhillfarm Ourbest daughter bred from a Wilodge Vantastic dam.

Lot 27 – Birchwood Vikki is a lovely heifer by Ampertaine Progressive and is bred from Birchwood Sugarplum.

Lot 28 – Ampertaine Villie is an ET Ampertaine Elgin daughter, bred from Ampertaine Millie who produced the 35,000gns Ampertaine Punch.

Lot 29 – Aghadolgan Vavavoom is by Graiggoch Rambo and one of the first daughters to be offered from Aghadolgan Opal.

Lot 30 – Ampertaine Velia was sired by Loosebeare Fantastic, a bull renowned for producing fantastic cows.

Lot 31 – Aghadolgan Vanesia is a full ET sister to lot 29.

Lot 32 – Castlerock Valley is an ET daughter of Grahams Rooney.

Lot 33 – Draperhill Valarie is a stylish heifer and one of the first to be offered for sale from Huntershall Rodman.

Lot 34 – Glenmarshal Vannova is by Carrickmore Schumacher and out of a home-bred Telfurs Munster dam.

Lot 35 – Larkhill Vanessa is a Claddagh McCabe daughter with an eye watering pedigree.

Lot 36 – Larkhill Violet is an eye catching heifer by Westpit Omaha.

Lot 37 – Larkhill Vera is another stand-out Claddagh McCabe daughter from the Countess cow family.

Lot 38 – Birchwood Violet is an Ampertaine Progressive daughter with great potential.

Lot 39 – Ballyrobin Vintysgirl is by Craigatoke Seanog and out of a home-bred Cloughhead Ernie dam.

Lot 40 – Ballyrobin Vontysgirl is a full sister to lot 39.

Lot 41 – Ballyrobin Alice is by Craigatoke Seanog and out of a Gerrygullinane Glen dam.

Lot 42 – Nugent Allspice is an ET Huntershall Nutcracker daughter bred from Grahams Overlynice.

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk. To request a catalogue contact Ballymena Mart tel: 028 2563 3470.

Follow the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s Facebook page for photographs and sale updates.