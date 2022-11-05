Ladies taking the lead role

A diverse array of topics were covered, including an important panel discussion by Rural Support on the difficult topic of succession planning. As NIGTA Chief Executive, I was pleased to be involved in the event and took the opportunity to highlight the wealth of exciting career opportunities available within the agri-supply trade, which are open to everyone. From the thrill of trading commodities to researching and developing novel feed products to improve performance, animal health and the environment, there is something for everyone. And it is important to highlight that within the NIGTA membership there are already women thriving in all of these positions and playing key roles at all levels within their respective organisations. Furthermore, they are in those very positions because they have earned their place and been identified as the best candidate for the role, which is a key principle when it comes to gender inclusivity. That being said, there is of course room for more talented individuals, particularly at a senior level, which is why events like the Women in Agriculture conference are so valuable.