Ladies taking the lead role
The recent Women in Agriculture conference, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, was a sold-out success with a welcome presence from school pupils, the next generation of our industry.
A diverse array of topics were covered, including an important panel discussion by Rural Support on the difficult topic of succession planning. As NIGTA Chief Executive, I was pleased to be involved in the event and took the opportunity to highlight the wealth of exciting career opportunities available within the agri-supply trade, which are open to everyone. From the thrill of trading commodities to researching and developing novel feed products to improve performance, animal health and the environment, there is something for everyone. And it is important to highlight that within the NIGTA membership there are already women thriving in all of these positions and playing key roles at all levels within their respective organisations. Furthermore, they are in those very positions because they have earned their place and been identified as the best candidate for the role, which is a key principle when it comes to gender inclusivity. That being said, there is of course room for more talented individuals, particularly at a senior level, which is why events like the Women in Agriculture conference are so valuable.
Providing networking opportunities is essential for building contacts and relationships within the industry. As well as organising an annual dinner, NIGTA host quarterly lunches for members as a means of networking and while these have tended to be male dominated in the past, things are changing, and it is encouraging to see many more women and younger members attending.
At the end of the previous week, I was delighted to be invited to join the judging panel for The ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition 2022, a competition open to secondary level pupils from all backgrounds, whether rural or urban. The excitement was palpable on judging day and it was energising to experience such enthusiasm from the young people, eager to explain the research behind their chosen project. And, significantly, there was an unintentionally equal gender mix of pupils participating, demonstrating that the young women of the future are every bit as interested in and committed to farming and the agri-food industry as their male counterparts.