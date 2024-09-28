Lagan Group prepares for the winter programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Back in June, the Lagan Group enjoyed one of the few sunny days of the summer at Lurgan Show.

​Lagan group managers were delighted to have Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president Glenn Cuddy, join them at the stand.

In July, the group had the annual cereals competition, which members Beattie and Reggie Lilburn won with a great field of barley.

We would like to make members aware of our upcoming winter programme. The first of these meetings will be a virtual farm tour with UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy, who is a pig, beef and sheep farmer from Donaghmore on Wednesday 9 October, 8pm.

Back row l-r: Alan Miller, Lagan UFU group manager with Glenn Cuddy, UFU deputy president. Front row l-r:- Roberta Simmons, UFU membership development officer, Victoria Orr, Lagan UFU group manager & Heidi Wylie, SW Down UFU group manager

The next meeting will be on Thursday 17 October, which is the UFU Women in Agriculture Innovation Day at AFBI Hillsborough. This will run from 10.30am - 3.00pm. Again, to register, members can visit the UFU website.

On Monday 11 November, the topic for the meeting will be ‘renewable energy and agriculture’. The speakers will be John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president and Paul McLaughlin, senior development manager of Lightsource BP. It will be held at Hillsborough Community Centre at 8pm.

On Tuesday 3 December, we join the SW Down UFU group for a charity breakfast in aid of Rural Support at the Halfway House, Banbridge at 10.30am. Members are asked to book with the group office in advance.

On Wednesday 22 January 2025, the UFU are holding their first ever agri conference in conjunction with YFCU. The venue will be the Dunadry Hotel. On Thursday 23 January 2025, the annual presidents’ roadshow will take place at La Mon Hotel at 8pm. The group trip will be held on Wednesday 29 January 2025.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA, Glenn Cuddy, UFU deputy president and Eoin Tennyson MLA on the stand at Lurgan Show.

On Tuesday 11 March 2025, we hope to run a “taste of home” evening. A county event will be held in March 2025 and rounding off the winter programme in March will be a final virtual farm tour organised by UFU HQ.