This will see Lakeland Dairies support the continued growth and success of one of the best and brightest golfers of the Ladies PGA.

The partnership has international significance for Lakeland Dairies as one of the largest dairy-processing co-operatives on the island and a leading global provider of branded dairy products and food ingredients to over 100 markets worldwide, made using 2bn litres of milk supplied annually from 3,200 farm families across the island.

Recognising Leona Maguire’s golfing success, Lakeland and Leona have linked to mark their mutual achievements as champions and competitors in their respective fields, from local to global.

Leona Maguire pictured with Colin Kelly, Group CEO, Lakeland Dairies. Picture by Patrick Bolger

The iconic Lakeland Dairies logo will now adorn Leona’s official golf bag on all her tour events over the course of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Lakeland Dairies’ CEO Colin Kelly welcomed the partnership between the co-op and Leona.

“We’re delighted to be associated with Leona whose sporting achievements are recognised and revered by millions of golf fans both at home and worldwide.

“There are many similarities and connections between Lakeland Dairies and Leona Maguire. We both trace our roots to Co. Cavan, and we are both focused on performing at the highest levels on the global stage. Leona is a standout golfer in the LPGA who will represent the best values of our 3,200 farm families, 1,400 staff and our wider community with distinction on the tour.

“Leona is one of our most iconic sports stars, who has built her career through great character, skill and competitiveness. Lakeland Dairies is also a home-grown success story, exporting over 240 high-quality products to more than 100 global markets. We’re proud to support her on her exciting journey. From the local stage to the global, we are both committed to driving our partnership forward. We wish Leona the best in what will be a further historic year both for her and Lakeland Dairies.”

Leona Maguire said: “I’m proud to join forces with Lakeland Dairies, which not only represents the highest quality in dairy products but also embodies the spirit of co-operatively driven success, supporting rural economic development and bringing the produce of our local farm families to the world. Together, I believe we can inspire and achieve even greater heights, both on the golf course and in the world of sustainable, co-operative enterprise."

Two-time LPGA Tour winner, Leona Maguire has played her way to global golf stardom. A record-breaking rookie as part of the victorious European Solheim Cup team in 2021, Leona carried that momentum into 2022, capturing the Drive On Championship to become the first ever Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour. In 2023, Leona soon became a two-time LPGA tour winner with her victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic and once again was a standout performer for Team Europe to help win the 2023 Solheim Cup.

