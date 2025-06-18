Lakeland Dairies announces Supreme Milk Quality Award winners

Overall award winner and Northern Ireland Cat 2 winners, Adam and Matthew Kerrigan,

A Co. Fermanagh farm family has been announced as Supreme Champions of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards.

The Milk Quality Awards are a recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies’ milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production. Winning a milk quality award is a truly excellent achievement.

The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families across 17 counties who produce milk for 2bn litres of high-quality milk.

The awards were presented by Lakeland Dairies’ Chairman Niall Matthews and Group Chief Executive Colin Kelly at a special event Virginia Park Lodge Hotel, Co Cavan, together with guest of honour Professor Patrick Wall.

Lakeland Dairies Supreme Milk Quality Champions

The Supreme Champions of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards are David and Irene from Irvinstown, Co. Fermanagh. The partnership took home the top prize for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on their farm throughout the past year.

The Kerrigans also took home the <1m litre producer category award in Northern Ireland.

In addition to the Supreme Champion, Lakeland Dairies also announced winners in several categories of the Milk Quality Awards.

Republic of Ireland

>500,000 Litre Category Winners

Oliver and Ciaran McElroy from Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan won the >500,000 litre producer category award in the Republic of Ireland.

The highly commended runners-up in the >500,000 litre producer category was David Doughty, Drumgora Farm Ltd, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

<500,000 Litre Category Winners

PJ and Colm Geraghty from Rochfordbridge, Co. Westmeath won the <500,000 litre producer category.

David Clabby, Abbeyshrule, Co. Longford was the highly commended runner-up in the <500,000 producer category.

Sustainability Award

Anthony and Niall Cadden from Clones, Co. Monaghan won the Lakeland Dairies Sustainability Award for outstanding commitment to sustainable milk production as well as environmental and economic sustainability.

Northern Ireland

>1m Litre Category Winners

James and Richard Barr from Ballymoney, Co. Antrim won the >1m litre milk producer category in Northern Ireland.

Paula L Neill of Neill Farms, Portadown, Co. Armagh were the highly commended runners-up in the >1m litre producer category of the awards in Northern Ireland.

<1m Litre Category Winners

David and Irene Kerrigan from Irvinstown, Co. Fermanagh won the <1m litre producer category in Northern Ireland. The Kerrigans also took home the overall Supreme Champions.

James and Tom McClelland from Limavady, Co. Derry/Londonderry was the highly commended runner-up in the <1m litre producer category in Northern Ireland.

Best New Entrants

Ronan Brady from Cootehill, Co. Cavan was declared winner of the Republic of Ireland Best New Entrant Category.

Martin McConville from Rathfriland, Co Down won the Northern Ireland Best New Entrant Category.

Lakeland Dairies Young Farmer Award

Eoin Lenehan from Duleek, Co. Meath won the second annual Lakeland Dairies Young Farmer Award. The award is aimed at recognising the activity and involvement of young farmers in bringing fresh and new ideas to the family farm. The winner receives a bursary to take part in an agricultural study tour of their choice before the end of 2026.

Lakeland Dairies Vice-Chairperson, Keith Agnew, paid tribute to the award winners: “We are delighted to recognise the excellence of our farm families at our Milk Quality Awards. Producing the highest quality milk does not happen overnight. It is the result of generations of hard work and skill consistently making excellent breeding, feeding, hygiene and management decisions.

“Every time dairy farmers step into the parlour, they are putting to use a lifetime of experience, knowledge, and dedication. Milk quality is the backbone of everything we do. It ensures that our products end up in the best markets in the world, maintaining our reputation and supporting our livelihoods.

“At a time when there is huge policy uncertainty regarding the future of the Nitrates Derogation in ROI and the Nutrients Action Programme in NI, it is heartening and reassuring to see farmers’ unwavering commitment to producing quality milk. Lakeland Dairies continues to make the strongest possible cases to policy and political leaders in NI and ROI to ensure that our farm families and our business can continue to grow and develop for the generations to come.”

Lakeland Dairies Group CEO Colin Kelly said: "On behalf of everyone at Lakeland Dairies, we commend today’s winners. Lakeland Dairies is delivering an ambitious added-value strategy that focuses on returning a sustainable milk price to our farm families. This strategy is being delivered by being an export-focused business producing the highest-quality products while having a ruthless focus on operation efficiencies across all our sites. The foundation stone of this strategy is the milk produced by our 3,200 farm families.

“Thanks to our world-class farmers and their quality milk, Lakeland Dairies is well positioned to meet the demand for dairy products with some of the largest and most innovative global food companies.

“We are currently exporting 240 different dairy products and food ingredients to customers in 100 countries worldwide and we want to continue to grow and develop this network of customers in partnership with our farm families.”