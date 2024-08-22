Lakeland Dairies meets Minister Muir
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The meeting, which took place at the co-op’s production site in Newtownards, Co. Down, was attended by Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson Niall Matthews, Vice Chairperson Keith Agnew and Group CEO Colin Kelly.
Issues covered in the meeting included TB incidence rates among cattle, farmers’ efforts to improve water quality, lack of clarity over carbon targets, the need for a workable long-term approach towards veterinary and uncertainty over funding for Northern Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking after the meeting, Niall Matthews said: “We thank Minister Muir for visiting us at our internationally focused production facility in Newtownards. From this modern site, we are servicing millions of customers with high-quality dairy products produced by our hard-working farm families.
“It was a very open and frank conversation with the Minister and I thank him for his time. We did, however, make him aware of many of the challenges faced by our farm families. In particular, the issues around Lough Neagh are complex and many. Farmers are making huge efforts to see improvements across NI, however, it is crucial that a solution to Lough Neagh is fair and equitable to everyone.
“Farmers are very much part of the solution to the issues around Lough Neagh and are not the sole contributor. It was encouraging to hear Minister Muir agree with us on this and we look forward to working with him further.”
Lakeland Dairies Vice Chairperson Keith Agnew said: “Farmers have serious concerns over the funding of DAERA with huge uncertainty over the Department’s budget. Farmers and Lakeland Dairies are more than willing to play their part in the decarbonisation ambition but this willingness must be matched by funding from the NI Assembly and DAERA. At present, we have concerns over the future level of funding of DAERA and we are worried that we will be left short-changed by the Government as we look to step out our ambitions.”