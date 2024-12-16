Lakeland Dairies meets Minister Muir at Winter Fair

Lakeland Dairies met with Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Andrew Muir MLA where the co-op pressed a range of issues relating to farmers in Northern Ireland.

The meeting took place on the Lakeland Dairies stand at the Winter Fair and involved Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson Niall Matthew and Group CEO Colin Kelly.

The Lakeland Dairies contingent sought clarity from Minister Muir on issues such as challenges around TB and how a clear action plan is required to tackle the issue. Other topics included the need to reverse the land inheritance tax (APR). The Lakeland representatives also stressed the need to get a solution to the veterinary medicine problem with the EU.

Speaking after the meeting, Niall Matthews said: “We were pleased to meet with Minister Muir and engage with him on a range of issues that our suppliers in Northern Ireland have concerns over. While there are ongoing issues over the lack of clarity over veterinary medicines, carbon targets and water quality issues, TB is a red-hot issue. Farmers in NI are incredibly worried about TB at present. We are firm believers that without a coherent plan that goes to the root of the problem then we will continue to see worrying incidence rates.

“The emotional and financial burden as a result of a TB breakdown is brutally hard on a farm family and their business. We all must work collectively and collaboratively to address TB rates. Leadership from everyone in the sector, especially the Minister, is urgently required.

"We also pressed home the issue of the inheritance tax and we are glad to see how engaged the Minister is on it. The land inheritance tax, in its current form, has the potential to seriously damage the family farm model and the generational renewal we need to continue to move our world-class sector forward."

“We again thank Minister Muir for taking the time to engage with Lakeland Dairies. We look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of our farm families and suppliers.”