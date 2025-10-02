Lakeland Dairies Open Day showcases innovation and investment in Newtownards

The open day was also attended by the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum.

Guests experienced behind the scenes access to the very latest in dairy production and innovation where the co-operative produces over 140,000 tonnes of dairy products for the domestic and global markets. Guests also toured the award-winning Global Logistics Centre, which dispatches 30 shipping containers daily.

The event showcased Lakeland Dairies’ multimillion pound investment over recent years, including cutting-edge automation, pioneering sustainability initiatives such as a carbon-neutral Combined Heat and Power plant, and the establishment of a Research and Knowledge Centre dedicated to global dairy trends and innovation.

Colin Kelly, Group CEO, Lakeland Dairies, said: “I would like to thank everyone who joined us today to celebrate the people, products and purpose that define Lakeland Dairies. Today’s event gives our farmers a valuable insight into what happens to their milk after collection, and the vital role they play in delivering world-class dairy products to global markets.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, we reinvest all profits back to our farmers and into our business. Today’s event shows how that investment is making a real difference while last year we paid £515 million to our farmers across Northern Ireland.”

In Newtownards, Lakeland Dairies employs over 270 people and produces a wide range of dairy products for the domestic and global markets. The company works with over 1,000 farm families across Northern Ireland.

