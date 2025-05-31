Lakeland Dairies ramps up political pressure on Nutrients Action Programme (NAP)

Lakeland Dairies, the largest dairy co-operative in Northern Ireland, has continued its political engagement campaign seeking changes to the proposed Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) with further high-level meetings.

The co-op held meetings with representatives from the UUP, Sinn Féin and the DUP at Stormont. These latest meetings follow engagement with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA at the Balmoral Show, where Lakeland Dairies successfully advocated for an extension to the consultation period around the NAP.

During the meetings, the parties heard directly from Lakeland Dairies about the serious concerns surrounding the NAP proposals.

The delegation from Lakeland Dairies was led by Chairperson Niall Matthews, Vice-Chair Keith Agnew, Group CEO Colin Kelly and General Manager of Food Ingredients Pat Shiels.

Lakeland Dairies has 3,200 farm families from 17 counties on the island producing 2bn litres of high-quality milk. This milk is used to create 240 products which are exported to more than 100 global markets.

Speaking following the meetings, Niall Matthews said: “We thank each of the parties and their spokespersons on this issue for taking the time to meet with us in Stormont this week. As the largest dairy co-operative in Northern Ireland, processing over 1bn litres of milk from farms in NI, we wanted to bring forward the concerns that our farm family suppliers have made clear to us.

“We all agreed that farmers have been on an environmental journey for decades and have truly stepped up in recent years especially regarding improving water quality. It is the bedrock of everything we do. However, we shared concerns over the lack of proper consultation before and after the NAP document was published. We also expressed surprise at the lack of specific farm and wider economic assessments being completed in conjunction with the proposals.

“The current timeline, which proposes implementation from 1st January, is simply unworkable. No other industry would be asked to change entirely how it operates in just a six-month window.

“The publication of the NAP proposals has left farmers scared, worried and deeply unsettled. It has rocked our sector.

“There are currently no answers being offered, only more questions. The future of Northern Ireland’s only true world class export industry is at real risk unless common sense prevails, and significant changes must be made to the current proposals.”