Lakeland Dairies supports UFU Rally
Some 6,000 farmers attended the rally at the Eikon Centre outside Lisburn pushing for a reversal of the controversial Agricultural Property Relief (APR) land inheritance tax.
Commenting on the event, Lakeland Dairies Vice Chairperson and Co Armagh dairy farmer Keith Agnew said: “As the largest dairy co-op in Northern Ireland, supporting over 1,000 farm families and thousands of jobs, Lakeland Dairies strongly supports the UFU campaign on inheritance tax. Lakeland Dairies’ heritage is nearly 130 years old and the success of our world-class dairy industry has been built by successive generations.
“A mother or father transfers the farm to their son or daughter to build upon their successes. The land inheritance tax, in its current form, has the potential to seriously damage the family farm model and the generational renewal we need to continue to move our world-class sector forward.
“Lakeland Dairies supports the UFU campaign and commends the organisation for its efforts."
