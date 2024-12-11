Lakeland Dairies to make 2024 milk price loyalty payment

At its December meeting, the Board of Lakeland Dairies has agreed to make a loyalty payment of 0.65p/l to its farmer suppliers in recognition of the challenging start to 2024.

Following strong product price returns and improved milk volumes in the second half of the year, the loyalty payment will be paid on 15th January for all milk supplied in 2024.

Commenting on the loyalty payment, Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson Niall Matthews said: “The ethos of Lakeland Dairies Co-operative is to support our farm family suppliers as much as we possibly can at all times. As well as introducing a range of supports over the course of 2024, including an input support payment from January to May, a feed rebate initiative and a new fixed milk price scheme, as a Board we are pleased to be in a position to be able to further support our farmers with the payment of 0.65p/l on all litres supplied in 2024. It will be made along with the December milk payment on 15th January 2025.

“We were keen to support our farmers who endured a very challenging start to 2024 with extremely difficult weather conditions and below normal grass growth levels leaving margins squeezed. Thankfully, as conditions improved, so did milk volumes.

"At the same time, global dairy market returns increased especially for butter in the second half of the year. We are now moving to reward the loyalty of our farmers to milk production and their co-op over this difficult period.”

November milk price

Meanwhile, the Board of Lakeland Dairies has also decided on a price for milk supplied in November.

In Northern Ireland (NI), a base price of 40.8p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in November which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has also held from last month. The 3p/l out-of-season payment will be made on top. This means that suppliers in NI will receive a price of 43.8p/l for November milk for base solids.

A base price of 49.6c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for November milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has held from last month. Qualifying farmers will also receive a 3c/l out-of-season payment.

After a strong performance over the course of the second half of the year, dairy markets look a little weaker for 2025. Demand remains solid but volumes in the large milk production regions of the world are increasing. The supply/demand dynamic will be monitored closely by Lakeland Dairies and they will continue to endeavour to support farmers as best they can.