Judge for the event was Neil McIlwaine and the club extend their thanks both to Neill and Natural Stockcare for supporting the event.

The event commenced with the judge taking his pick of the shearling rams from Pat and Ros Garrivan’s Ballydesland pen. A homebred son of Ballydesland Eddie out of a Kelso Oxygen daughter, he later sold for 850gns.

Gary Beacom’s Lakeview exhibit claimed second place, a Glenside Emerald King son out of a Teglium Braveheart daughter which later changed hands for 880gns.

Pictured is the Natural Stockcare Sale champion, a Bellefield ram lamb from Stewart Ferris, at the Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock. Pictured is judge for the day Neil McIlwaine. Pic: Texel Society

Changing hands for the same money was Milestonehill Fallguy from Murray Annett’s pen. He is another Ballydesland Eddie son and out of a Plasucha All Rounder daughter.

However, it was Seamus McBride’s McBride Flock exhibit which claimed the top priced shearling of the day at 980gns. He is a homebred son of McBride Emerald out of a McBride Cantona dam. Shearling rams averaged 694gns for 8.

It was Stewart Ferris’s Bellefield exhibit which caught Mr McIlwaine’s eye for first place ram lamb and overall Natural Stockcare Champion. A Haddo Floyd son out of a Knap Yard Master daughter he later sold for 1000gns.

Taking the judge’s second place rosette and Natural Stockcare champion was Mark Patterson Alderview exhibit, a Cherrylea Fireball son out of a Kingspark Dynamite daughter. He later moved home for 720gns.

Neil McIlwaine hands over the Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion rosette to Mark Patterson Alderview Flock for his ram lamb exhibit at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club show and sale recently at Beatties Livestock Omagh. Pic: Texel Society

However, it was Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen which took the top price of the day selling Lakeview Guff, a Hexel Fan Club son out of a Plasucha Aberfeldy daughter for 1050gns. Demand for good texel lambs saw the sale average 559gns for 39.

Results of the Natural Stockcare Championship

Shearling Ram Class: 1 Pat & Ros Garrivan; 2 Gary Beacom

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Stewart Ferris; 2 Mark Patterson; 3 Gary Beacom; 4 Sean Loughran; 5 Alan Glendinning; 6 Daniel Murray

Natural Stockcare Champion: Stewart Ferris

Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion: Mark Patterson

Leading prices:

S Loughran 850gns

A Glendinning 750gns; 720gns

G Beacom 750gns; 750gns

G Rankin 720gns

Grove Cottage Farm Ltd 720gns

M Patterson 700gns; 620gns

A&R Patterson & Sons 680gns

P&R Garrivan 680gns

I McRoberts 600gns