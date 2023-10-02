Lakeview Guff is Texel sale leader at Beatties
Judge for the event was Neil McIlwaine and the club extend their thanks both to Neill and Natural Stockcare for supporting the event.
The event commenced with the judge taking his pick of the shearling rams from Pat and Ros Garrivan’s Ballydesland pen. A homebred son of Ballydesland Eddie out of a Kelso Oxygen daughter, he later sold for 850gns.
Gary Beacom’s Lakeview exhibit claimed second place, a Glenside Emerald King son out of a Teglium Braveheart daughter which later changed hands for 880gns.
Changing hands for the same money was Milestonehill Fallguy from Murray Annett’s pen. He is another Ballydesland Eddie son and out of a Plasucha All Rounder daughter.
However, it was Seamus McBride’s McBride Flock exhibit which claimed the top priced shearling of the day at 980gns. He is a homebred son of McBride Emerald out of a McBride Cantona dam. Shearling rams averaged 694gns for 8.
It was Stewart Ferris’s Bellefield exhibit which caught Mr McIlwaine’s eye for first place ram lamb and overall Natural Stockcare Champion. A Haddo Floyd son out of a Knap Yard Master daughter he later sold for 1000gns.
Taking the judge’s second place rosette and Natural Stockcare champion was Mark Patterson Alderview exhibit, a Cherrylea Fireball son out of a Kingspark Dynamite daughter. He later moved home for 720gns.
However, it was Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen which took the top price of the day selling Lakeview Guff, a Hexel Fan Club son out of a Plasucha Aberfeldy daughter for 1050gns. Demand for good texel lambs saw the sale average 559gns for 39.
Results of the Natural Stockcare Championship
Shearling Ram Class: 1 Pat & Ros Garrivan; 2 Gary Beacom
Ram Lamb Class: 1 Stewart Ferris; 2 Mark Patterson; 3 Gary Beacom; 4 Sean Loughran; 5 Alan Glendinning; 6 Daniel Murray
Natural Stockcare Champion: Stewart Ferris
Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion: Mark Patterson
Leading prices:
S Loughran 850gns
A Glendinning 750gns; 720gns
G Beacom 750gns; 750gns
G Rankin 720gns
Grove Cottage Farm Ltd 720gns
M Patterson 700gns; 620gns
A&R Patterson & Sons 680gns
P&R Garrivan 680gns
I McRoberts 600gns
The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin on 13th October and Ballymena on 16th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.