News you can trust since 1963
Register

Lakeview Guff is Texel sale leader at Beatties

Saturday, 23rd September saw the NI Texel Breeders Club host their annual Show and Sale at Beattie’s Livestock Sales, kindly sponsored by Natural Stockcare.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Judge for the event was Neil McIlwaine and the club extend their thanks both to Neill and Natural Stockcare for supporting the event.

The event commenced with the judge taking his pick of the shearling rams from Pat and Ros Garrivan’s Ballydesland pen. A homebred son of Ballydesland Eddie out of a Kelso Oxygen daughter, he later sold for 850gns.

However, it was Seamus McBride’s McBride Flock exhibit which claimed the top priced shearling of the day at 980gns. He is a homebred son of McBride Emerald out of a McBride Cantona dam. Shearling rams averaged 694gns for 8.

Neil McIlwaine hands over the Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion rosette to Mark Patterson Alderview Flock for his ram lamb exhibit at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club show and sale recently at Beatties Livestock Omagh. Pic: Texel SocietyNeil McIlwaine hands over the Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion rosette to Mark Patterson Alderview Flock for his ram lamb exhibit at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club show and sale recently at Beatties Livestock Omagh. Pic: Texel Society
Neil McIlwaine hands over the Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion rosette to Mark Patterson Alderview Flock for his ram lamb exhibit at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club show and sale recently at Beatties Livestock Omagh. Pic: Texel Society
Most Popular

It was Stewart Ferris’s Bellefield exhibit which caught Mr McIlwaine’s eye for first place ram lamb and overall Natural Stockcare Champion. A Haddo Floyd son out of a Knap Yard Master daughter he later sold for 1000gns.

it was Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen which took the top price of the day selling Lakeview Guff, a Hexel Fan Club son out of a Plasucha Aberfeldy daughter for 1050gns.

Demand for good texel lambs saw the sale average 559gns for 39.

Natural Stockcare

Pictured is the Natural Stockcare Sale champion, a Bellefield ram lamb from Stewart Ferris, at the Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock. Pictured is judge for the day Neil McIlwaine. Pic: Texel SocietyPictured is the Natural Stockcare Sale champion, a Bellefield ram lamb from Stewart Ferris, at the Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock. Pictured is judge for the day Neil McIlwaine. Pic: Texel Society
Pictured is the Natural Stockcare Sale champion, a Bellefield ram lamb from Stewart Ferris, at the Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock. Pictured is judge for the day Neil McIlwaine. Pic: Texel Society

Championship

Shearling Ram Class: 1 Pat & Ros Garrivan; 2 Gary Beacom

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Stewart Ferris; 2 Mark Patterson; 3 Gary Beacom; 4 Sean Loughran; 5 Alan Glendinning; 6 Daniel Murray

Natural Stockcare Champion: Stewart Ferris

Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion: Mark Patterson

Related topics:Sale