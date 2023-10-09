Lakeview Guff is Texel sale leader at Beatties
and live on Freeview channel 276
Judge for the event was Neil McIlwaine and the club extend their thanks both to Neill and Natural Stockcare for supporting the event.
The event commenced with the judge taking his pick of the shearling rams from Pat and Ros Garrivan’s Ballydesland pen. A homebred son of Ballydesland Eddie out of a Kelso Oxygen daughter, he later sold for 850gns.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, it was Seamus McBride’s McBride Flock exhibit which claimed the top priced shearling of the day at 980gns. He is a homebred son of McBride Emerald out of a McBride Cantona dam. Shearling rams averaged 694gns for 8.
It was Stewart Ferris’s Bellefield exhibit which caught Mr McIlwaine’s eye for first place ram lamb and overall Natural Stockcare Champion. A Haddo Floyd son out of a Knap Yard Master daughter he later sold for 1000gns.
it was Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen which took the top price of the day selling Lakeview Guff, a Hexel Fan Club son out of a Plasucha Aberfeldy daughter for 1050gns.
Demand for good texel lambs saw the sale average 559gns for 39.
Natural Stockcare
Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shearling Ram Class: 1 Pat & Ros Garrivan; 2 Gary Beacom
Ram Lamb Class: 1 Stewart Ferris; 2 Mark Patterson; 3 Gary Beacom; 4 Sean Loughran; 5 Alan Glendinning; 6 Daniel Murray
Natural Stockcare Champion: Stewart Ferris
Natural Stockcare Reserve Champion: Mark Patterson