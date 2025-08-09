“Lamb & Local” food fayre celebrates local farming

On Saturday 23rd August, Shanaghan Hill Farm in Katesbridge will host “Lamb & Local,” a one-day food fayre celebrating sustainably raised lamb and the best of local artisan produce.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther Skelly-Smith (farmer and vet) explains: “We’re proud to welcome people to Shanaghan Hill Farm for Lamb & Local — a day that brings the community together to celebrate where real food comes from. Every lamb here is born and reared on our farm using regenerative principles that restore soil health, protect biodiversity, and respect the natural environment.

"Our animals are 100% grass-fed and raised to the highest welfare standards. This event is about transparency, taste, and trust — showing how local, sustainable farming can deliver food that’s better for people, animals, and the planet. It’s also a chance to meet the incredible producers who are building a more resilient and ethical food system, right here in our own countryside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will showcase a range of local food producers including Amberline Preserves, Ballydown Milk, Ballylisk of Armagh, Betty’s Ice Cream, Burren Balsamics, Jackson Roze, Lough Brew Coffee, Machas Orchard, Marshalls Beekeeping, Simply Irresistible, and Sola Fide Farm.

Organisers and participants in the upcoming “Lamb & Local” Food Fayre

The Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Food Heartland are partnering in the event.

Mr William Irvine, UFU President said: “The UFU encourages local consumers to support Northern Ireland family farm businesses. Our farmers work to the highest environmental and animal welfare standards, and when they choose NI produce, consumers know exactly what they’re getting. The UFU is immensely proud of the high-quality food coming from local farms - fresh, nutrient dense produce.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Jessica Johnston said: “Through the council’s Food Heartland initiative, we’re proud to support this event and shine a spotlight on the incredible agri-food producers and artisan businesses across our borough. Choosing to buy local not only celebrates the quality on our doorstep but it also strengthens our economy by supporting small businesses and helping our farming communities thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event promises to be a great day out for all. Visitors can enjoy tastings, cookery demos by local chefs, live music from Maeve Farrell, wool spinning, educational talks on red kites and food provenance, and more. Entry is free and open to all. Come hungry, leave inspired.