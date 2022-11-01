Lamb Young Handler Judge Announced for upcoming Show
The Lamb Young Handler classes at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships will be judged by Rachel Megarrell from Co. Londonderry.
By Ruth Rodgers
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Rachel works full-time within the agricultural industry as a beef and sheep adviser with clients in Northern Ireland. She also farms flocks of pedigree and commercial sheep on her home farm and has been involved with showing sheep for almost 20 years.
Rachel commented: “I am very much looking forward to judging the sheep young handlers class at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships. I will be looking for young people who are enthusiastic, can handle their sheep confidently and competently when in the ring and also have the ability to demonstrate good knowledge of their breed.’
This year’s Championships will take place on Tuesday 22nd November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.