Lamb Young Handler Judge Announced for upcoming Show

Rachel works full-time within the agricultural industry as a beef and sheep adviser with clients in Northern Ireland . She also farms flocks of pedigree and commercial sheep on her home farm and has been involved with showing sheep for almost 20 years.

Rachel commented: “I am very much looking forward to judging the sheep young handlers class at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships. I will be looking for young people who are enthusiastic, can handle their sheep confidently and competently when in the ring and also have the ability to demonstrate good knowledge of their breed.’