A strong show of 965 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 8th April.

380 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £186.00. 545 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £137.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy-weight: Rasharkin producer; 34kg at £137.00 = 4.03p; Dungannon producer; 29.4kg at £135.50 = 4.61p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £135.50 = 5.02p; Tobermore producer; 29.5kg at £134.50 = 4.56p; Maghera producer; 29.75kg at £134.50 = 4.52p; Loughgiel producer; 27kg at £132.50 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £131.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £130.00 = 5.20p; Maghera producer; 27.6kg at £129.50 = 4.69p; Cookstown producer; 24.5kg at £128.00 = 5.22p; Moneymore producer; 29kg at £126.00 = 4.34p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p; Moneymore producer; 27kg at £124.50 = 4.61p; Dungiven producer; 27.2kg at £123.50 = 4.54p.

Latest prices from Swatragh

Middle-weight Lambs: Kilaloo producer; 23.4kg at £120.50 = 5.15p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £118.50 = 5.15p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £116.00 = 5.04p; Dromore producer; 22kg at £115.00 = 5.23p; Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £112.50 = 4.81p.

Spring Lambs: Cookstown producer; 22kg at £133.50 = 6.07p.

Light-weight: Cookstown producer; 19kg at £109.00 = 5.74p; Magherafelt producer; 18.8kg at £90.00 = 4.79p.

Fat Ewes: Limavady producer; £186; Limavady producer; £170; Coleraine producer; £157.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £288.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £200.00