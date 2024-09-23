Damian with the help of his wife Honor and son Daire run the entire flock of their Blackface ewes pure with Lanark type Blackface tups.

A large number of specially selected homebred rams are used each year, but Damian always likes to purchase a few really good top end ones whether in partnership with other local breeders or on his own to improve the genetics in the flock.

When Damian took over the running of the farm after the death of his late father Edmund, he decided to improve the nucleus of his flock by purchasing females from noted flocks including Midlock, Loughash and Glenrath. It was progeny from these genetics that helped produce the top priced rams from the McSwiggan flock at the URBA sales in Ballymena in recent years... most notably £8K for a shearling and £11k for a ram lamb.

The Lanark type Blackface is well suited to the rough terrain of the Sperrin mountains with the singles spending all their time from birth to weaning thriving in this harsh environment while the twins are allowed to the better in bye ground. All modern technology is availed of including pregnancy scanning and AI and even a couple of the best breeding ewes were flushed last year.

The McSwiggan farm have entered ten shearlings for this year’s URBA sale in Ballymena and these are mostly sons of the £28k Auldhouseburn that Damian purchased at Dalmally in 2022 while he has entered three lambs for the event which are sons of the £55k Auldhouseburn purchased at Dalmally last year and £10k Loughash purchased at Lanark also last year.

The Ulster Ram Breeders Association Show and Sale on the 6th and 7th October is held in Ballymena Livestock Market and once again would like to thank sponsors Danske Bank, ASC Farm Services, Unites Feeds, Thompsons Feeding Innovation and Fane Valley Stores.

