Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tree planting has emerged as a powerful tool in the fight against climate change.

Environmental campaigns worldwide promote the planting of trees as a simple yet effective way to reduce carbon emissions and restore the natural ecosystem. Trees can store carbon and play a massive role in carbon sequestration. A single hectare of woodland can lock up an impressive 400 tons of carbon which helps to mitigate the impact of carbon-emitting human activities.

Cutting down trees has serious consequences for carbon emissions. A study revealed that logging alone released 33 million tons of carbon dioxide since 2000 which surpasses the emissions from transportation. Restoring forests on a large scale could store a staggering 205 billion tons of carbon which is equivalent to two-thirds of the emissions since the industrial revolution. When trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during photosynthesis, they then release oxygen as a byproduct, which benefits both humans and the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foresters, woodland owners, and forestry contractors can enhance their skills and knowledge by attending the ‘Planting and Establishing Woodland’ training course offered by Lantra. This course covers how to safely carry out the commercial planting of trees, with theory sessions covering the health and safety implications of working with chemically planted trees, biosecurity, and relevant legislation.

Tree planting isn’t just a feel-good activity, it’s a strategy for combating climate change