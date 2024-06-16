Lantra monthly column: The role of tree planting in combating climate change
Environmental campaigns worldwide promote the planting of trees as a simple yet effective way to reduce carbon emissions and restore the natural ecosystem. Trees can store carbon and play a massive role in carbon sequestration. A single hectare of woodland can lock up an impressive 400 tons of carbon which helps to mitigate the impact of carbon-emitting human activities.
Cutting down trees has serious consequences for carbon emissions. A study revealed that logging alone released 33 million tons of carbon dioxide since 2000 which surpasses the emissions from transportation. Restoring forests on a large scale could store a staggering 205 billion tons of carbon which is equivalent to two-thirds of the emissions since the industrial revolution. When trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during photosynthesis, they then release oxygen as a byproduct, which benefits both humans and the environment.
Foresters, woodland owners, and forestry contractors can enhance their skills and knowledge by attending the ‘Planting and Establishing Woodland’ training course offered by Lantra. This course covers how to safely carry out the commercial planting of trees, with theory sessions covering the health and safety implications of working with chemically planted trees, biosecurity, and relevant legislation.
Tree planting isn’t just a feel-good activity, it’s a strategy for combating climate change. By understanding the science and participating in well-researched programmes, we can harness the power of trees to protect the planet.