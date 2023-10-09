First prize ewe lamb and reserve champion from Alastair Armstrong

The show kicked off with Andrew Polson from the Smerlie flock in Aberdeenshire taking centre stage. He started with the hill shearling ram class which was won by Sinclair Armstrong’s, Manyburns flock for lot 101 Manyburns Dunkirk and 2nd was Gerard O’Neill’s Loughmallon flock with Lot 102.

The park type shearling ram class followed with a strong entry of rams to pick from. It was won by Norman Robinson with Lot 125 Benrafton Drives me crazy which also won his class at Balmoral show and 2nd coming from James Rowan lot 110 Ballintogher Designer and third was lot 135 Summerhill Denzel.

The hill gimmer class was next with 1st lot 141, 2nd lot 140 and 3rd lot 143 all coming from Samuel Miskelly’s Lisbreen flock. The park type gimmer class was won by Thomas McAllister with a gimmer that had success at shows earlier in the year lot 155, second came from the Benrafton flock with lot 158 and third coming from James Rowan with lot 162.

Lot 125 first prize shearling ram and overall champion from AJ Robinson

The hill ewe lamb class was won by Sinclair Armstrong with lot 169 from the Manyburns flock. In the park type ewe lamb class, it was won by Alastair Armstrong’s Stragole flock with a ewe lamb that won two breed reserve championships this year with lot 177 and second was Thomas McAllister with a ewe lamb from the Oakwood flock and in third was lot 173 from the Ross flock of John Graham.

The pair of lambs was won by Thomas McAllister’s Oakwood flock, in second was E and W Truesdale and in third was John Graham’s Ross flock.

In the Hill type Champion went to Samuel Miskelly’s gimmer lot 141 from the Lisbreen flock and reserve went to the shearling ram from Sinclair Armstrong’s Manyburns flock lot 101, Manyburns Dunkirk.

In the park type section after some deliberation the Shearling ram from Norman Robinson’s Benrafton flock was tapped out champion with lot 125 Benrafton Drives me crazy by Allanshaws Xanthus and in reserve was Alastair Armstrong’s Stragole ewe lamb lot 177 by Carruthers Birra Moretti.

Lot 155 first prize gimmer from Thomas McAllister

The Hill type rams kicked the sale off with Manyburns Dunkirk selling for 500gns followed by a blistering trade for park type rams with 14 selling for over 1000gns and a further 10 selling for over 800gns.

Topping the trade was the pre-show champion lot 125 from Norman Robinson selling for 4200gns, a new Northern Irish record for a North Country Cheviot. He is going to the north of Scotland to join the Bardnaclavan flock in Caithness and Upper Cornquoy flock in Orkney.

Desmond Robinson sold to the next highest price of 2800gns for lot 132 to Seamus Logue in Castlederg, lot 113 from the Castleview flock of Seamus Murnion in Killkeel was sold to Sean Johnston Kilcoo for 2500gns. Selling for 2100gns was Ballintogher Designer the second place shearling ram from James Rowans Ballintogher flock. Norman Robinson sold another ram this time lot 135 at 2000gns going to Mark Warnock in Plumbridge. The Stragole pen topped at 1700gns for Alastair Armstrong with Stragole Discovery selling to Alan Ferguson in Newmills and another ram from Norman Robinson sold for 1700gns lot 136 to Doorat farms Donemana.

In the females, trade peaked at 1750gns for the first prize gimmer from Thomas McAllister selling online. The second prized gimmer also went online this time for 1500gns and third place gimmer from James Rowan sold for 850gns to Alan Ferguson who also picked up Sinclair Armstrong’s gimmer lot 144 for 900gns.

Park ewe lambs met steady trade with the pre-show 1st place and Reserve Champion from Alastair Armstrong selling for 1050gns. The second placed ewe lamb from John Graham’s Ross flock sold for 480gns going to join the River View flock and the third placed ewe lamb from the Ross flock sold for 800gns joining the Rosehill flock. Hill gimmers topped at 300gns for the pre-show champion lot 141 from Sam Miskelly and his second placed gimmer sold for 220gns both going to Damien Ferry, Pomeroy. Hill ewe lambs sold for 280gns for the first prize ewe lamb from the Manyburns flock selling to Robert Shannon, Cloughmills.

Groups of Hill gimmers from Sam Miskelly sold to £185 for lot 183 the first prize pen selling to Mark Warnock, Plumbridge, second place lot 187 went for £175 to Alister Reid, Cullybackey and third place lot 185 sold for £180 to James McConaghy, Larne with other pens selling steadily from £170 to £185.

Groups of Park Type gimmers sold to a top of £410 for Gareth Henderson’s third priced pen of gimmers selling to Doorat farms, Donemana and Gareth’s first prize pen sold for £350 to S Ballintyne, Cookstown and the second prize pen from Thomas McAllister sold for £310 to Patrick Campbell, Draperstown.

Groups of Hill Ewe lambs sold to a top of £145 for the second placed pen of lambs from Adrian McSorley sold to W.J Boyd, Kesh with his first prize pen selling for £135 to J Roulston, Brady and the third placed pen Gerald O’Neill sold for £110 to Alan Ferguson, Newmills, Hill ewe lambs met a steady trade from £110 to £140.

Park ewe lamb groups topped at £200 for the first prize pen from John Graham’s Ross flock selling to Orla McAllister Oakwood flock and the second prize pen from Peter Davey selling for £120 to Gareth Henderson, Bushmills.

Cheviot mule ewe lambs were a good trade with prices topping for the first prize pen from Desmond Robinson selling for £230 and his second pen at £190 both going to A Bowden, Stewartstown, and another pen from Desmond selling for £175 to A Miller, Randalstown. The second prize pen from Allister McNeill sold for a top of £165 with other pens £155 and £150 (twice) all selling to James McCloy, Maghera. Many other pens sold to a good trade ranging from £100 to £145.

A black Cheviot Mule was offered for Charity auction by Ian Young, Coleraine this stylish ewe lamb was purchased by Jack Maxwell, Upperlands Co. Londonderry for £260.

Individual Sale averages:

30 Park Shearling Rams – 1231gns

23 Park Gimmers – 534gns

5 Park Ewe lambs – 538gns

Noted prices:

125 A J Robinson 4200 to J Campbell & A Smith, Scotland

132 D Robinson 2800 to Seamus Logue, Co Tyrone

113 Seamus Murnion 2500 to Sean Johnston, Co Down

110 James Rowan 2100 to Butler, Co Tyrone

135 N Robinson 2000 to Mark Warnock, Co Tyrone

107 A Armstrong 1700 to Alan Ferguson, Co Tyrone

136 N Robinson 1700 to Doorat Farms, Co Tyrone

105 William Rankin 1550 to Owen McCackin, Co Tyrone

112 Seamus Murnion 1520 to Alan Megaw, Co Tyrone

133 D Robinson 1500 to Ian Young, Co Londonderry

127 A J Robinson 1300 to Morris Coburn, Co Down

120 John Graham 1100 to M Lynch, Co Tyrone

116 Allister McNeill 1050 to Crockataggart Farms, Co Londonderry