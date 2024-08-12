The event was held to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice Services, based in Newry.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
1. IMG_7120.JPG
Billy Elliott at Whitehill Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_7149.JPG
Andrew and Lila Corbett arrive for the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_7147.JPG
Gillian Corbett from Aughnaskeagh Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_7125.JPG
Brian Woods Photo: Billy Maxwell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.