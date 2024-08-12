The Banbridge Ukes sang at the Whitehill tractor runThe Banbridge Ukes sang at the Whitehill tractor run
Large turnout for annual Whitehill charity tractor run

Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:53 GMT
The annual Whitehill tractor run last Friday at Whitehill orange Hall attracted around 60 entries.

The event was held to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice Services, based in Newry.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Billy Elliott at Whitehill

Billy Elliott at Whitehill Photo: Billy Maxwell

Andrew and Lila Corbett arrive for the tractor run

Andrew and Lila Corbett arrive for the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell

Gillian Corbett from Aughnaskeagh

Gillian Corbett from Aughnaskeagh Photo: Billy Maxwell

Brian Woods

Brian Woods Photo: Billy Maxwell

