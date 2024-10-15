Last chance to enter Meat4Schools competition
Coordinated by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) and sponsored by ABP, three lucky winners will secure Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb hampers in the coming weeks.
Entering the competition is quick and simple, as LMC head of marketing and communications Lauren Patterson explains: “Meat4Schools is open to all post primary pupils and entry simply requires creation of a short one minute video on their key stage entry topic which can then be uploaded to food4life.org.uk.
"In the run up to half term, this competition encourages pupils to put a creative twist on theoretical knowledge and helps build presentation skills too.
"We are delighted to have received entries from across NI to date, however, we are always keen to maximise the competition’s reach and so would encourage all post primary pupils to get involved. Entries close on Friday 18 October at 4pm.”