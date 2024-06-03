Launch of 'Grassland Farmer of the Year' competition
This annual competition allows members to judge their grassland performance against other farmers by asking a number of pertinent questions:
- How good is your grassland management?
- How do you compare to others?
- What are your strengths and weaknesses?
- Are you doing something unique in grassland management on your farm?
To help answer some of these important questions why not enter the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition? Entering the competition could not be easier - Just complete a basic entry form and return by email to [email protected] or contact George Reid directly on 07920 037910. You will then be visited by two representatives from the UGS panel of judges later this summer.
There will also be a section for members of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster following the successful introduction of a separate competition for YFCU members last year.
Once again there is a range of trophies and financial prizes totalling over £1000 to be won and the overall winner receives the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year 2025 title with the awards presented next January at the Society’s AGM and Conference.
UGS President John Egerton encourages grassland farmers to enter the competition and acknowledges the generous support of competition sponsor Danske Bank.
At the GFY launch Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, Danske Bank said it was a pleasure to again sponsor this prestigious competition and he looked forward to seeing a good entry and hearing of the high standard of grassland management on the farms of the finalists.
So get those entries in to see how good your grassland management really is…
