Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Grassland Society recently launched this year’s Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition which is again generously sponsored by Danske Bank.

This annual competition allows members to judge their grassland performance against other farmers by asking a number of pertinent questions:

- How good is your grassland management?

- How do you compare to others?

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UGS President John Egerton pictured centre at the launch of the Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition with Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, Danske Bank and George Reid, Secretary, UGS

- What are your strengths and weaknesses?

- Are you doing something unique in grassland management on your farm?

Advertisement

Advertisement

To help answer some of these important questions why not enter the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition? Entering the competition could not be easier - Just complete a basic entry form and return by email to [email protected] or contact George Reid directly on 07920 037910. You will then be visited by two representatives from the UGS panel of judges later this summer.

There will also be a section for members of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster following the successful introduction of a separate competition for YFCU members last year.

Once again there is a range of trophies and financial prizes totalling over £1000 to be won and the overall winner receives the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year 2025 title with the awards presented next January at the Society’s AGM and Conference.

UGS President John Egerton encourages grassland farmers to enter the competition and acknowledges the generous support of competition sponsor Danske Bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the GFY launch Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, Danske Bank said it was a pleasure to again sponsor this prestigious competition and he looked forward to seeing a good entry and hearing of the high standard of grassland management on the farms of the finalists.