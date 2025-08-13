Launch of online “Hillside Hotties” timed sale

This highly anticipated sale will run on the popular online portal Marteye, through auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington with bidding opening on Friday, 15th August with the first lot closing on Monday 18th from 7pm.

When Ivan first considered hosting an online sale his aim was to include a hand picked selection from the heart of his commercial suckler enterprise, and he has certainly delivered the goods with many highly successful show calves featuring within the catalogue.

There are 31 lots offered comprising of 20 heifer calves and four steers, one service age bull, three recipients carrying sought after embryos, and three lots of Grade A embryos.

As the sale is purely being run online, Ivan and his sons Conall, Dan and Liam are opening the gates on Saturday (16th August) from 11am to 4pm for a viewing day. This will take place at 82 Hillside Road, Armoy, BT53 8RX. A warm welcome is extended to all to attend.

One of the undisputed highlights of the sale is Lot 5, Knockladye Girl who was recently crowned the NI Limousin Club Commercial Champion at their Nation Show held just a few weeks ago at Antrim Show. There was fierce competition on the day, but the judge described this all black Limousin heifer as “superb” on the day.

The dam of this lot was purchased at the Jalex Sale for £10,000 and has bred exceptionally well to date with a full sister to Lot 5 selling for 19,000 euros. Knockladye Girl is sired by one of the hottest bulls on the show and sale scene just now, Trueman Idol. His progeny are dominating both pedigree and commercial events.

The good news is that there are four full sisters to Knockladye Girl included in the sale, so this is a real opportunity to tap into this winning formula. These include Lot 6, “American Idol” who was placed Reserve Champion Calf at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships 2024.

Hillside Commercials are a multi award winning herd of superior suckler cows, ran commercially with the main aim to breed top quality calves each season. Many of these calves have real potential to be belters of cows themselves, and this sale is a great way to tap into proven breeding lines.

For those with their sights on the back-end show scene, and ahead into 2026 there are many heifers and steers that will fit the bill included in the sale.

There are three recipients carrying embryos (Lots 26, 27 & 28), and three lots of Grade A embryos (29, 30 & 31). Also included is a service age Limousin bull “Johnstown Urban” sired by Swarland Eddie.

All cattle are eligible for export to ROI and UK.

For sales enquiries contact Ivan Lynn 07711874782. Harrison and Hetherington enquiries to Lara 07707176110

1 . Lot 21 Black Forge is a bull calf sired by the mighty Trueman Idol and full sister to Knockladye Girl.jpg Lot 21 Black Forge is a bull calf sired by the mighty Trueman Idol and full sister to Knockladye Girl Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Lot 19 Goldie is one of two Charolais heifer calves that is forward in the Hillside Hotties online sale this weekend.jpg Lot 19 Goldie is one of two Charolais heifer calves that is forward in the Hillside Hotties online sale this weekend Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . Lot 10 is Gabbs, a real cow maker sired by Romeo and out of a Jalex heifer.jpg Lot 10 is Gabbs, a real cow maker sired by Romeo and out of a Jalex heifer Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales