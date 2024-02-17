Learn more about the ‘Lambing Techniques’ course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Who doesn’t love seeing lambs running and sporting around the fields? But it takes long hours and hard work to get the lambs to that stage.

Most ewes will lamb by themselves and instinctively care for their young, but some encounter difficulties, and without assistance, will not survive. This is when the farmer steps in to aid the ewe and save her and the lamb.

After lambing it is vital that lambs receive high quality colostrum to give them the best start to life, in some situations ewes will not be able to provide the lamb with this and it’s important to understand when supplementary colostrum should be given. Natural colostrum is better for the newborn lamb as it carries antibodies that are specific to the farm and flock, but where this isn’t available store-bought powder alternatives can be given.

Lambing season is getting underway shortly on local farms

For many who have grown up on a farm, lambing is second nature and they have been doing it since they were ‘knee height’ but for some who come from non-farming backgrounds or different agriculture industries, lambing can be daunting.

Lantra offer a ‘Lambing Techniques’ course which helps to give the basic skills needed to assist ewes in distress while lambing and provide aftercare to their young. The course covers everything from before lambing and how to prepare the facilities, to the aftercare of the ewe and lamb post birth.