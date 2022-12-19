Learning resources on 'Source to tap'

Source to Tap was a €4.9 million collaborative, cross-border project, which explored sustainable, cost-effective catchment management measures designed to protect source drinking water catchments in the future. The project also trialled a range of innovative techniques from farm water protection measures to peat bog restoration at Tullychurry Forest County Fermanagh, as well as working successfully with local communities to educate them on the journey of water from source to tap.

Diane Foster, Source to Tap Project Manager commented: “Over the five years of the project, Source to Tap has helped educate 1947 school children in the River Derg and Erne catchment areas through school visits and online learning.

“I would encourage all teachers to avail of the excellent free-to-download educational materials now available on the website, which have been developed based on applied lessons, teacher, pupil and volunteer feedback.”

Lisa Stewart (left) and Lyndsey Herron are pictured visiting Saint Patrick’s Primary School Castlederg delivering key Source to Tap messages.

The Source to Tap education programme is aimed at children aged 10-11 but can also be used with younger and older children. Delivered under the theme of Learning for Water, these educational units have been specially developed with the support of the Speedwell Trust. They cover the Curriculum themes of ‘The World Around Us’ in Northern Ireland and Great Britain and Social Environmental and Scientific Education in Ireland.

This free-to-use, 5-unit programme is packed with educational resources, activities and experiments. It is designed to help pupils learn and understand more about water’s journey from source to tap and how our water use impacts its quality along the way.

Topics covered in the Source to Tap education programme include:

Unit 1: Where does our water come from?• how the water cycle works• water as a natural resource• vocabulary with important water cycle terms

Unit 2: How are rivers formed?• the processes of erosion, transportation, and deposition• the different River Stages and associated features at each stage• how a rivers course changes as it moves downstream

Unit 3: What lives in our Rivers?• what habitats are and how different creatures adapt to live in these places• food chains and food webs• how plants, animals and other creatures depend on each other to make the river ecosystem function

Unit 4: How do Rivers get polluted?• the causes of water pollution and how we can help to reduce it• freshwater invertebrates as indicator species• telling others of the negative impact pollution can have