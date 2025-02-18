Legacy assets of Residual Milk Marketing Board released to Dairy Council NI

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that legacy assets from the Residual Milk Marketing Board (RMMB) will be released to the Dairy Council NI.

Following the dissolution of the RMMB, all assets, amounting to £76,882.60, transferred to the then Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD). Legislation stipulated that the legacy assets must be transferred to a body corporate or other organisation connected with milk production in Northern Ireland, or beneficial to relevant producers or to persons engaged in the production of milk in Northern Ireland.

The Department launched a targeted consultation to seek views on how to best dispose of the assets with organisations that represent the interest of dairy producers on 13 August 2024.

The consultation ran until 08 October 2024. The Department considered all consultation responses received and confirmed that the assets will be released to Dairy Council NI.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Minister Andrew Muir said: “I would like to thank all stakeholders who responded to the consultation and for making their views known on how best to distribute the legacy assets of the Residual Milk Marketing Board. I am delighted to announce that my department will be releasing the legacy funds to the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland. I hope that the funds will prove useful towards promoting the importance of dairy providing good nutrition in schools.”

Information on the consultation can be found on the DAERA consultations page.