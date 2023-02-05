Legal energy specialist leading Northern Ireland to a Hydrogen based future

He helped found Hydrogen NI back in 2021 to bring together those who could see the huge potential in hydrogen’s role in helping Northern Ireland achieve net zero.

The energy specialist and partner at UK law firm Shoosmiths is finding his expertise much sought after by companies moving into the renewables sector and new businesses starting up.

As the clean energy sector expands, he’s finding a growing number of companies requesting his expertise.

Shoosmiths is unique because of its involvement and participation with the industry and John, as the firm’s sector lead in Ireland, has a deep understanding of the renewables industry and has become steeped in the subject as a personal passion.

So much so that he has entered the blossoming podcast sector and has been delivering highly engaging podcast discussions on issues such as geothermal energy and other renewable technologies. The podcast can be found under the Shoosmiths brand.

John Palmer says: “I started getting involved in energy infrastructure in 2008 shortly after I qualified.

“I’ve worked on innovative projects such as energy storage, wind and solar farms, hydrogen and power procurement models to provide a unique offering in Northern Ireland.

“I can give advice on key projects and how they work from start to finish; there are very few who would have that experience in the local market.”

John, from Portavogie spends his weekends outdoors, walking in the Ards Peninsula or hiking in the Mournes. He says his passion for helping other companies become more environmentally friendly, led to him leading on sustainability within this major firm which traces its roots back to 1845.

John continues: “I lead the national sustainability team in terms of clean energy project development and solutions for decarbonising itself. Shoosmiths have ambitious targets for renewables; to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 74 percent in 2020 to 100 percent by 2025.”

John chairs Hydrogen NI, an industry group he help found in May 2021, gathering businesses together to look at the possibilities for hydrogen development .

And as UK Hydrogen Week approaches from the 13th – 17th February, he’s keen to remind us of Northern Ireland’s potential.

“We can go to work now on a Hydrogen fueled bus, and net zero transport for all in the future is a very real possibility,” he said.

“Northern Ireland is ideally suited to develop a thriving hydrogen economy with its high levels of wind energy, a modern hydrogen-compatible gas network, natural storage facilities and a world-leading engineering sector.

“Hydrogen is a low carbon fuel and it will play a central role if Northern Ireland is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”