“I had always considered Lely as the market leaders in robotic milking and with good reason. The company has a long-established reputation when it comes to first class back-up and advice both before and after installation and on both fronts, Lely Center Eglish have been just fantastic.”

That’s the view of new entry dairy farmer Robert Patton, who automated his farm in Ballycarry County Antrim to deliver the requisite level of flexibility his heavy workload demands.

Robert, who will host an Open Day on his farm on Wednesday 30th October from 11am to 3pm, also runs Old Mill Saddlery, the respected equine equipment retailer that he established back in 1985.

“I’ve been part-time farming most of my life and I took over from my father about 10 years ago. At that time we were predominantly a suckler farm, about 80 sucklers, beef shorthorns. But about five years ago, we started looking at dairy. My son Thomas was expressing an interest in farming and we felt it ought to be in a full-time capacity and that’s what prompted us to consider dairy farming. We started up in April this year, having never milked a cow in our lives.”

Prior to entering the dairy sector, Robert conducted extensive research and attended a range of trade and dairy events, from the Balmoral Show to further afield in Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Given how busy Old Mill Saddlery was at the time and happily remains so today, Robert “had to find a solution to accommodate me still farming on a part-time basis without requiring any more of my time than it was already accounting for”.

He continued: “So once we’d actually made the decision to enter dairy farming, we then had further decisions to make; would we go with a parlour, if so, then what type of parlour, might we go down the rotary route, or would we consider robots? And on the basis of further research, we decided to go robotic. We couldn’t have a situation where the farm ended up overly dependent on me in the event of staff not being available.”

Robert acquired a herd of cows from a friend who had decided to quit milking, to which he added some young stock. In addition, he also hired his friend’s farm manager, Chelsea Sloan which helped to deliver a smooth on-site transition.

Going down the robotic route was influenced by Robert’s experience of having similar technology already installed at Old Mill Saddlery. “We use robots for picking and packing and they work really well, so making the decision to employ similar technology on the farm felt like the natural thing to do,” he said.

“After that, the next stage for us was to research what robots were out there and we looked at them all. I’d also spoken to many farmers who had used Lely, as well as farmers using other robots but ultimately, we decided to go with Lely. For me, Lely stood out, primarily due to the fantastic back-up service provided by Lely Center Eglish and ultimately that’s why we decided to go with them.”

Robert installed two Lely Astronaut A5 automatic milking systems, along with the Lely Vector smart feeding system, with the latter providing cows with the correct ration of feed 24/7.

The Vector provides every cow with access to fresh feed appropriate to her unique requirement at a time which suits her. It also provides digital data which enables farmers to adjust and optimise their feeding strategies, when necessary. Frequent fresh feeding in combination with better insight into the herd, can improve both milk yields and cow health.

“We had considered a diet feeder before looking into the Vector, but when you compare the time feeding takes, the cost of the wagon and tractor, diesel and maintenance costs there really isn’t much in it,” said Robert.

“Once we’d made our final decision and the deposit was paid, it was full steam ahead. We had yard planners involved. We had separate guys installing both Astronauts and the Vector. The entire Lely Center Eglish team had been here regularly giving us plans, keeping us updated and looking at our progress. I honestly can’t say anything bad about the level of support available. It’s been such a positive experience. All the Lely guys are so easy to talk to, they don’t rush us in any way at the other end of a phone call. They can also access the system remotely to address any issues that may be a little more difficult for us to resolve on-farm.”

“We actually found that the Vector had a faster payback than anything. It is set up to go every 45 minutes, if forage along the feed fence drops below 60mm, it tops it up. It takes me about 45 minutes every three to four days to fill the feed kitchen where the Vector feeding robot tub is charged and filled.”

The adjustment of the cows and heifers to the new Astronaut automatic milking system was not nearly as difficult as Robert had anticipated, thankfully!

“There wasn’t a single cow that we had to get rid of while training, it was much easier than we originally thought,” he admitted. “In the case of some cows, some teat placement wasn’t ideal and we were surprised that the robot figured it out.

“In the first three months after the system was installed, I was only wakened by an alarm once and we’ve had no major issues at all. So, in my experience, if you keep on top of regular maintenance, then the robots won’t bother you.”

Farm Manager Chelsea echoed Robert’s sentiments about robotic milking. “It was a very big learning curve, given that the cows had previously been in a conventional parlour with a holding yard, waiting for a couple of hours to get milked and it took two to three hours in both the morning and afternoon to milk them all. So, the time saving gains made by using the robots and the freedom it has given me in turn, has been absolutely amazing. The cows are a lot more relaxed, and I’m no longer tied to two conventional milking times. The workload has also been drastically reduced and that’s been very beneficial.”

The herd’s predicted 305-day yield stands at 10,675kg; protein is currently averaging 3.5% while butterfat is 4.4% on the basis of 3.1 visits to the robot per day. “We still have a lot to learn, but the robot has the information that we’re missing,” said Robert.

Horizon, Lely’s farm management system for both robotic systems, has also proven a great benefit for the farm. “We’ve found Horizon very useful. If you put good data in, then you get good data out. From both a cow and labour management point of view, Horizon works fantastically well,” explained Robert.

The Lely Cosmix tops up feed to higher yielding fast milking cows. The Vector Kitchen requires filling every three days and reduces labour by automating the entire feeding process, from mixing to distribution.

The system also allows for flexible feeding schedules, adapting to the natural eating behaviour of animals, which can further boost their health and

productivity.

For more information about the open day or Lely products call Lely Center Eglish on 028 8765 8507.