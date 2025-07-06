Lely joins UFU as corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to welcome Lely Center, Eglish, as the newest addition to its growing network of corporate members.

​Renowned for its cutting-edge solutions in dairy farming technology, Lely brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the UFU’s corporate family.

The partnership marks a strong step forward in supporting Northern Ireland’s farming community.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Jim Irwin, Lely sales manager, said: “I’m delighted that we, at Lely Center, Eglish, have joined the UFU as a corporate member. It’s a great opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with the local farming community.

Jim Irwin, sales manager, Lely Center Eglish; Jenny Irwin, office manager.

“This partnership will bring real benefits and help us to continue to support Northern Ireland’s forward-thinking dairy farmers, as well as working with other businesses to help improve efficiency and productivity of farms in Northern Ireland.”

Welcoming the new member, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott added: “We’re delighted to welcome Lely as the newest member of our corporate membership. Lely’s innovative approach to agricultural technology aligns closely with our mission to support and strengthen the farming sector. We look forward to working together to deliver real value to our members.”