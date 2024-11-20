Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lely is offering 0% finance deals on its Juno Flex feed pusher and Discovery Collector models for a limited period.

“Efficient feeding has a positive effect on herd health, fertility and overall performance,” explained Jim Irwin, managing director Lely Centre Eglish. The Juno Flex is a compact,

labour-saving robotic feed pusher which has been proven to increase milk yields.”

Pedigree Holstein breeders Trevor and Stephen Irwin from Stewartstown, County Tyrone, invested in a Lely Juno Flex twelve months ago. Their 200-cow Ballyoakwin herd supplies milk to Aurivo and has a rolling herd average of over 9,600 litres per cow at 4.41% butterfat and 3.51% protein on a twice-daily milking routine.

Dairy farmer Stephen Irwin, Stewartstown, discusses the benefits of the Lely Juno Flex with Jim Irwin, Lely Center Eglish. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“The Juno is a great job and we are really delighted with it!”stated Stephen, who works off-farm as a sales representative for local company, Hutchinsons Feeds.

“Our cubicle shed is tight for feed space and the Juno Flex works efficiently, pushing fresh forage forward to the feed fence at regular intervals throughout the day. It operates up to 14 times every day at almost two hourly intervals.”

The route and timing of the Lely Juno’s operation is predetermined and can be easily adjusted using the on-board control panel, or the farmer-friendly Lely control Plus App which can be operated on multiple mobile devices.

Stephen Irwin added: ”Since installing the Juno Flex we noticed an almost instant jump in milk yield. Production increased by between 1.5 and 2 litres per cow per day, resulting in an extra 10,000 litres of milk in the bulk tank on a monthly basis. At current milk prices, the Juno is a shrewd investment and will pay for itself in no time.

"Dry Matter intake is crucial for high yielding dairy cows. Pushing silage up in front of the feed fence is a time-consuming and repetitive job, and up until twelve months ago, we only did it twice a day – morning and evening. Labour is limited on the farm when I’m away at work.

“Pushing the silage up more frequently gives the cows constant access to feed, improves cow traffic and also helps to reduce bullying at the feed fence. The Juno beeps as it goes about its routine, which is designed to stimulate cows to come forward. Higher intakes have a positive effect on production and herd health.”

Jim Irwin added: "Automation is the way forward. The Lely Juno Flex is compact, energy saving and high-tech, but offers a flexible solution when it comes to ensuring that forage is replenished at the feed fence at frequent intervals day and night.”

The stand-alone Juno is battery powered and uses a charging station as its base. Pre-installed floor strips determine its route, while ultrasound navigation technology and built-in sensors help it to independently gauge the distance from the feed fence. The Juno’s rotating lower mechanism pushes and distributes forage evenly in front of the cows. The charging station can be located at a convenient location, either indoors or outdoors.

Trevor and Stephen Irwin purchased a Lely Calm calf feeder four years ago. “This is another innovative and labour-saving product from Lely. Rearing calves individually on buckets is time-consuming and labour intensive.

Stephen concluded: “The calf feeder can work in tandem with up to four feeding stations. It a very user-friendly system, and the calves are cleaner, healthier and thriving on a daily basis.”

Lely’s interest free finance deal is available for a limited period. For further information and details about the Juno Flex, or Discovery Collector C1 and C2 models, contact Lely Centre Eglish, tel: 028 3754 8228, Jim Irwin on mobile: 07827 884639, Tommy Armstrong 07795 416010 or Colin Bell 07425 562454