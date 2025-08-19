Leprino Europe announces closure of its Portlaoise factory
The facility produces mozzarella and string cheese.
The company said the decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of all possible options to improve the financial and operational performance of the Portlaoise site.
A statement added: “Despite considerable efforts, the level of sustainable improvement needed could not be achieved. Closing the site will help ensure that Leprino can remain competitive while optimising its manufacturing footprint to continue meeting the evolving needs of customers.”
“We understand the impact this announcement will have on our colleagues, their families, and the local community,” said Paul Vernon, Chief Executive of Leprino Europe.
"“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the talented team at Portlaoise. This decision does not lessen the value of their hard work or contributions.”
Leprino says it is committed to supporting employees throughout this transition, as well as ensuring continuity of supply for customers. The company will provide enhanced redundancy packages, career transition assistance, and regular updates to ensure transparency at every stage.
Production will be transitioned to other Leprino Europe facilities in Magheralin, Northern Ireland, and Llangefni, Wales. The transition will be carefully managed to avoid any disruption to customer service.
In parallel to the above Leprino says it will continue to explore opportunities for the site with any potentially interested third parties.