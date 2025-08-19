Leprino Europe announces closure of its Portlaoise factory

Leprino Foods Company today announced the decision to cease manufacturing operations at its Portlaoise manufacturing plant in the second half of 2026.

Leprino Foods Company has announced that it is to cease manufacturing operations at its Portlaoise manufacturing plant in the second half of 2026.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility produces mozzarella and string cheese.

The company said the decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of all possible options to improve the financial and operational performance of the Portlaoise site.

A statement added: “Despite considerable efforts, the level of sustainable improvement needed could not be achieved. Closing the site will help ensure that Leprino can remain competitive while optimising its manufacturing footprint to continue meeting the evolving needs of customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the impact this announcement will have on our colleagues, their families, and the local community,” said Paul Vernon, Chief Executive of Leprino Europe.

"“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the talented team at Portlaoise. This decision does not lessen the value of their hard work or contributions.”

Leprino says it is committed to supporting employees throughout this transition, as well as ensuring continuity of supply for customers. The company will provide enhanced redundancy packages, career transition assistance, and regular updates to ensure transparency at every stage.

Production will be transitioned to other Leprino Europe facilities in Magheralin, Northern Ireland, and Llangefni, Wales. The transition will be carefully managed to avoid any disruption to customer service.

In parallel to the above Leprino says it will continue to explore opportunities for the site with any potentially interested third parties.