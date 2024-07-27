Letter to the editor - Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme needs to be amended

A NI farmer is urging DAERA to amend the Carbon Beef reduction scheme

​​The ‘Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme’ introduced by DAERA in January ’24 has,on the whole, been well accepted and its motives well received by farmers.

This scheme is a DAERA project and as such,was introduced with the guarantee it would be free of third party influence and it would not distort normal market conditions.

Originally, the scheme was to commence in January ’24,with the headage payment set at approximately £75 per headHowever, if not at the 11th hour, certainly at the 10th hour, the goal posts were shifted so that the rate of payment would be a gradual incline from January to April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was obviously done to regulate the supply of cattle and farmers were accepting of it.The alteration had the desired outcome,particularly in November and December ‘23 when the flow of stock through the plants was steady.

It would be interesting to discover why this change came about. I hope it was because of an acute awareness of the market conditions on behalf of the authors of the scheme alone.We are just weeks away from the busiest period in the beef farmers calendar.Buying store cattle for the sheds has all but begun.

This year, however, finishers are running headlong (and maybe blindly) into the perfect storm.The eligible age limit for the scheme in Jan ‘25 will be 28 months. This will inevitably lead to the significant oversupply of fat cattle in Nov/Dec ‘24.Do farmers need reminding of the consequences of an over supply situation? Or even the hint of such?

However, it is July. The promise of the scheme creators was that the scheme would not distort normal market conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I would therefore, through your newspaper, urge DAERA to quickly amend the scheme so that the age limit in Jan ’25 remains at 30 months, reducing to 29 months in February and 28 months in March’25. This would facilitate a more balanced transition.It is worth noting that by changing the lead-in rates from Jan to April ’24 DAERA set a precedent that the scheme can be altered to facilitate normal trading conditions.

Filling sheds in winter with stock is an expensive exercise, fraught with financial and physical danger, with very few, if any guarantees.

It is imperative that DAERA carefully but quickly amend the scheme.

If they don’t, then we beef farmers would do well to consider the the viability of supplying factories with fatstock during the run up to Christmas.Concerned NI beef farmer.