Magheralin based farmer Libby Clarke has been shortlisted for the forthcoming County Armagh ‘Person of the Year’ organised by a local charity.

Well known businesswoman Libby Clarke

The Cordelia's Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organisation that sources hot food and delivers it free of charge to the homeless, recently bereaved families and numerous front-line workers.

Each year they identify a number of local persons, and following an initial voting process a short list is produced of 12 people who are in the running for the County Armagh Person of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last 30 years or more Libby has committed to at least one fundraising event each year. This has resulted in more than £2 million being raised for deserving charities locally. This is due to the generosity and hard work of countless individuals to whom Libby has massive admiration for.

Some of the more recent fundraisers include:

Organising a team for the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon 2022 when they completed 8 miles of the course. This was 12 weeks after Libby had a hip replacement following a burglary attack on her farm. £10,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Helped organise the Auction of Hope in 2020 & ‘21 which raised over £117,000 for Air Ambulance NI & Cancer Fund for Children. Helped organise Hope the Heifer which raised £25,000 for Air Ambulance NI. Shaved her head to help raise over £17,000 for Macmillan Cancer with her friend Colly Murphy

In addition a donation to Cancer fund for Children is made for every house sold through Joyce Clarke Estate Agents

Libby is also a familiar face and voice at Balmoral Show and Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships where she commentates on a voluntary basis, and is an active member of council at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society which is a charitable organisation promoting all aspects of agricultural life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Libby has previously been honoured by being awarded the Farming Life "Woman in Agriculture" accolade as well as the "Presidents Award" for her outstanding contribution at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

Whilst Libby is well known in farming circles and beyond she is quick to add that her proudest achievements are her teenage daughters Lucy and Kate.

To Vote for please use the details below. Each vote will cost £1, with the majority of this being used by the Cordelia's Foundation for charitable causes.