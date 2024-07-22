Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl GB, the UK's fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket, is setting a new standard in sustainable beef production with its market-leading programme.

Partnering with British beef suppliers, Lidl is also committing to invest £1.5 billion into the British beef industry over the next five years, as part of its wider commitment to sourcing 100% British beef.

Lidl is launching the Sustainable Beef Group to support farmers transitioning to sustainable practices. Those in the group will be rewarded for achieving a reduction in carbon intensity, alongside adopting regenerative farming techniques to improve grazing management, biodiversity, and soil and water quality parameters that are unique to each farm. The discounter will also work with these farmers to improve herd performance, with all initiatives naturally helping to improve farm profitability.

In a significant step forward for the industry, hundreds of farms across the UK have been carbon footprinted to gather data. In partnership with the independent agricultural and sustainability consultancy, Promar, each farm will now be offered tailored advice to reduce their carbon emissions and support the sustainable growth of their businesses over time. Within their partnership, Lidl and Dunbia have set a target to reduce their scope 3 emissions intensity by 28% per tonne of finished product, by 2030. This supports Lidl’s wider scope 3 science-aligned climate targets.

Gill Higgins, Group Sustainability Director, UK & Ireland at Dunbia

This builds on the success of Lidl’s exclusive Welsh and Grass Fed beef producer groups. In both instances, the discounter pays a premium to producers to join the group. In another step forward for the industry, the Grass Fed range ensures that cattle spend a minimum of 180 days grazing outdoors each year, with a diet consisting of at least 70% grass.

Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said: “As one of the largest buyers of British beef, we recognise our responsibility to support farmers adopt sustainable practices. This market-leading programme underpins our long-term commitment to buying 100% British, whilst investing significantly in sustainable practices that exceed industry standards. It ensures our customers can continue to enjoy the best in high-quality, sustainably sourced British beef at the lowest possible prices."

Gill Higgins, Group Sustainability Director, UK & Ireland at Dunbia, said: “We are delighted to support Lidl with their new sustainable beef programme. This initiative will support British beef farmers in adopting more sustainable farming methods, while ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality beef for Lidl and their customers. This is a great example of how strategic partnerships and supply chain investment can support progress in the agri-food industry."

In February 2024, Lidl launched a vacuum-packed mince solution across its range, implemented in partnership with leading beef supplier Dunbia, reducing plastic usage by 300 tonnes annually.

Other supplier initiatives include a £500 million investment in the British pork industry to address recent challenges and support high-quality British pork production. Lidl also partnered with Pembrokeshire Creamery to become the first supermarket selling milk produced and bottled in Wales.