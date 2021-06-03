Lidl opens new £6m state-of-the-art store

With 20 new jobs and having supported around 100 jobs during its construction, it has been a welcome boost to lift the spirits in Portadown town centre.

It is the anchor store in High Street Mall which is also being transformed with a £4m facelift.

This includes a new shopping centre layout, enhanced parking, greater town centre access and a new pedestrianized central plaza with modern landscaping.

Lidl Northern Ireland has officially opened its brand-new anchor store at High Street Mall in Portadown. The new store opening injects an investment of £6 million directly into the local area, creating 20 permanent retail jobs. A further 100 jobs were also supported during the planning and construction phases. Pictured launching the new store are (L-R) Callum Burke, Edenderry Primary School; Matthew Corbett, Edenderry Primary School; Nicola Fullen, High Street Mall Store Manager at Lidl Northern Ireland; Orla McAtamney, St John the Baptist Primary School and Blaine Nelson, Portadown Integrated Primary School.

Spanning a total 2,446 sq. m area, the relocated store incorporates an expansive sales floor area measuring 1,487 sq. m built to the retailer’s established ‘Concept’ design which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, staff and baby-changing facilities to dramatically enhance a high-quality shopping experience.

The store was opened on Thursday 3 June by schoolchildren from nearby Portadown Integrated Primary School, St John the Baptist Primary School and Edenderry Primary School who officially cut the ribbon and welcomed the first customers inside. The local schools were also presented with £500 each in vouchers to spend in the brand-new store.

High Street Mall occupies a landmark position the heart of Portadown town and is home to big name retailers such as Home Bargains, Greggs, Holland & Barrett, Superdrug and The Works.

Nicola Fullen, High Street Mall Store Manager at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “High Street Mall is an outstanding location serving a busy local community and we’re delighted to welcome shoppers to our brand new, state-of-the-art store today. Not only can shoppers enjoy an expanded, state-of-the-art store, but its outstanding location within a newly transformed shopping precinct provides a superior shopping experience.

“We’re excited to welcome even more customers to avail of our Big on Quality, Lidl on Price proposition which has resonated so well with communities across the region and, with the newly launched Lidl Plus App, there is even more opportunity for savings. We look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors soon.”

Committed to supporting the local community, Lidl Northern Ireland donated £500 of vouchers to local charities Portadown Cares and Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention as part of the launch of the new store.

Chairman of Portadown Cares, David Taylor welcomed the contribution, saying: “We have been able to provide a wide variety of fresh food to our local community on an almost daily basis, and therefore reduce the level of food poverty we have witnessed.”

Lidl Northern Ireland’s latest store opening is part of a wider plan drive major improvements across its service provision and reflects its commitment to a major multi-million-pound investment programme to expand and enhance its store count to 50 by the end of the decade.

Earlier this year, Lidl Northern Ireland also confirmed it had struck a new partnership deal with Portadown-based horticulturalist Greenisland Flowers which will ship more than four million stems of freshly cut tulips, lilies and scented stocks to its 202 stores in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

ith over 40 employees, the Portadown-based company which has two sites across six hectares in Craigavon has been growing retail-ready fresh flowers for over 18 years and this latest contract will take its longstanding relationship with Lidl Northern Ireland up to 2022.

Lidl Northern Ireland contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, sustaining 3,500 jobs while buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products.

-

-

Covid: Thompson Aero Seating to axe 180 jobs due to pandemic Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.