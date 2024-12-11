Limousin breeders celebrate success

Club chairman Kieran McCrory welcomed everyone and said it was fantastic to see such a great turnout of members and friends.

“Congratulations to everyone on their achievements and successes throughout the year,” he said.

“The club would not be what it is today without the support of the volunteers who give freely of their time at the various annual events. Thanks also to our judges, and the numerous sponsors for their continued and generous financial support.”

Mr McCrory gave a resume of the club’s busy calendar of events throughout 2024, which included the Rising Stars Calf Spectacular in March, Balmoral Show, NI Championship Show at Antrim in July and the Ladies in Red Sale. He also mentioned the BLCS sales at Ballymena and Carlisle, and the club’s hotly contested pedigree and commercial herd competitions.

This year’s judges included: Matthew Jordan, Martin Conway, John O’Kane, Stephanie Dick, William Smith, Tim Russell, Mary Cormack and Alise Callaghan.

The NI Limousin Cattle Breeders Club is indebted to the following sponsors:

Rising Stars Calf Show: Danske Bank, Whinfell Park Limousins, Rowland Miller, Firmount Vets, Haltcliffe Limousins, Fane Valley Stores, Moores Animal Feeds, Mark McKinstry, Ballybrick Limousins, Ryan Gowdy Transport, Ampertaine Limousins, Ivan Lynn and Sons, Harrison and Hetherington, Ross Farm Supplies, NI Commercial Cattle Club, NI Young Limousin Breeders’ Club.

NI Championship Show: AI Services (NI) Ltd, Beatty Fuel and Farm Supplies, Bull Bank, Farm Compare, Firmount Vets, Gleenkeen Farm Supplies, Glenmarshal Sires, Greenmount Country Stores, Hyde Farm Feeds and M-Tec Engineering.

Balmoral Show: Thompsons; Ladies in Red Show: Norbrook; Bull sales: Countryside Services and Fane Valley Stores; Pedigree Herd Competition: Bank of Ireland; Show Team of Year: Danske Bank.

During the evening the awards were presented by breed stalwart Jim Quail.

Club secretary Lorna Hunter was the recipient of the Fedney House Trophy in recognition of outstanding contribution to the club and the Limousin breed.

Jim Scott from the Ardigon prefix in Killyleagh, County Down, was awarded Honorary Life membership for his sterling service to the club over many years.

Making the presentation, Jim Quail said: “I’ve known Jim Scott since we met at Greenmount College in 1964. He has been a great friend ever since, and along with the late Victor Woods, we represented the breed for many years and were instrumental in the introduction of the college’s LIMO project.

“It is a great pleasure to present Jim with this prestigious award on behalf of the NI Limousin Cattle Club. There is nobody more deserving. A former BLCS chairman, Jim Scott has mentored and encouraged the club’s committee, numerous breeders and young members over the years. He is a true gentleman of the Limousin breed.”

Prize winners included:

Balmoral

WM Mulligan Memorial Rosebowl, for female champion: Trevor Shields.

John Gordon MBE Presidents Cup, for champion junior bull: Charlotte Martin.

Peter Smyth Cup, for the male champion: Crawford Brothers.

Norman McBriar Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best Limousin: Trevor Shields.

Broadmeadow’s Breeder’s Cup, for the breeder of the best Limousin: Trevor Shields.

Breeders Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the exhibitor-bred champion: Raymond Savage and Louise Cowan.

Herbert Lusby Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best group of 3 three: Crawford Brothers.

NI Championship

Calf champion Trophy: Crawford Bros.

Junior male champion Trophy: Charlotte Martin.

Junior female champion Trophy: Jason Frew.

Intermediate champion Trophy: DG Green and Sons.

Senior champion Trophy: Trevor Shields.

Derriaghy Perpetual Challenge Trophy, for the overall male champion: Trevor Shields.

Bridgeford Saskia Perpetual Trophy, for the overall female champion: Trevor Shields.

Supreme overall championship Trophy: Trevor Shields.

Commercial championship Trophy: Gareth Corrie.

Shows and Sales

Smith Bull Trophy, awarded to the highest priced bull sold in NI: James McKay (17,000gns Ampertaine Teus)

The Irish Bull Trophy, awarded to the highest price NI-bred bull sold at a BLCS sale: Stephen Reel (32,000gns Gorrycam Turbo).

The Smith Cow and Calf Trophy, awarded to the highest price female sold in NI: William Gabbie (25,000gns Hollowdene Ulay).

Show Team of the Year Awards: 1, Crawford Bros; 2, Trevor Shields; 3, Julie-Ann Cairns.

Mr and Mrs Noel Lusby Shield, for the Show Team of the Year: Crawford Bros (Rathkeeland).

Gordon Bull, for the breeder gaining the most points at shows: Crawford Bros.

Limousin Show Champion of the Year Award, for the animal winning the most points at local shows: Crawford Brothers, Rathkeeland Tenddresse.

YLB Awards

Awards for Royal Welsh Show team members: Darryl Geary, Emma Quinn, Caroline McConnell, Serena Murphy, Thomas McAreavey and Niall Forsythe.

Victor Woods Trophy, for the best individual judge at the Royal Welsh Show: Serena Murphy.

David Adams Heaslip Memorial Trophy for Endeavour: Jason Frew.

Jim Quail presents the Norman McBriar Perpetual Challenge Cup for the Balmoral champion to Trevor Shields.

William Gabbie receives the Smith Cow and Calf Trophy from Jim Quail.

Trevor Shields receives the Wm Mulligan Memorial Rose Bowl for the female champion at Balmoral from Jim Quail.

Herbie Crawford receives the Noel Lusby Shield for the show team of the year from Jim Quail.