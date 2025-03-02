Limousin breeders gear up for Rising Stars 2025 Calf Spectacular

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The N.I Young Limousin Breeders and NI Limousin Cattle Club Rising Stars 2025 calf spectacular will take place on Saturday, 8th March at 10.30am in Ballymena Livestock Market.

Judging this year’s pedigree class, commercial class and young handlers will be Sophie Harvey of the Harveybros herd from the outskirts of Stirling.

From a young age Sophie has had a passion for the Limousin breed. Starting with showing calves from her dad Harvey’s Limousin herd to more recently purchasing Limousin female Maraiscote Sia in joint partnership with her brother to start up the Harveybros herd to run alongside her pedigree Herefords and Blue Texel flock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After college Sophie worked a few years on a hill farm in Cumbria before moving back North where she began working at Maraiscote Limousins for the Nimmo family in 2018. Over the years there has been many show and sale ring highs for Sophie, winning both Stirling and Carlisle bull sales, but last year without a shadow of a doubt getting to show and turn out Maraiscote Tangerine was a dream come true for Sophie. Winning breed champion at the three major shows, but also interbreed champion at the Great Yorkshire and Royal Welsh as well as standing reserve interbreed champion at the Royal Highland. She really is a heifer of a lifetime.

Sophie Harvey of the Harveybros herdSophie Harvey of the Harveybros herd
Sophie Harvey of the Harveybros herd

Sophie would like to thank the NI Young Limousin Breeders and NI Limousin Cattle Club for asking her to judge at this event, “it will be nice to get away from pressure washing bulls for a day”.

Young handler entries are now open aged from 8 – 28 years of age.

Please contact NIYLB Chairman Niall for further enquiries. Email – [email protected]

Related topics:NorthBallymena Livestock Market
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice