Limousin bulls to 8,000gns and heifers to 6,200gns at Ballymena

Trade was underpinned by commercial bidders, resulting in a 90% clearance with 35 bulls selling to level at £4,813 per head – down £347 on last year, but with 17 more bulls finding new homes.

Securing the day’s top bid of 8,000gns was the junior, reserve male and reserve supreme champion, Carmorn Ultra, bred and exhibited by father and son, Francis and Frank McAuley from Toomebridge.

This eighteen-month-old bull was sired by the 38,000 Euro Carrickmore Maximus – National Limousin Champion at Tullamore Show in 2018. His dam is the home-bred Ampertaine Nugent daughter, Carnmorn Ruby – one of 65 cows in the herd. He has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes, and sold to B Blaney from Cushendall.

Noted suckler producer and judge John Kingham from Tateetra and Rathmore Farms in County Louth, described the animals on parade at the pre-sale show as ‘top notch’. “I’d like to thank the NI Limousin Club for inviting me to judge. Congratulations to all exhibitors on a fantastic line-up of bulls and heifers. The animals are of a very high standard and a huge credit to all involved."

Second highest price of the day 7,200gns, was paid to Robert Clyde from Templepatrick for the reserve intermediate champion, Clydevalley Ultimate. Born in June 2023, he is by the home-bred Staveley Iceland son, Clydevalley Ranger, and out of Clydevalley Raunchy. Buyer was C Windrum from Ballygowan.

The senior, male and supreme overall champion Spage Unison came under the hammer at 6,000gns for Paul Campbell from Carnlough. A Gleneagle Icon son, he is bred from Spage Meg, one of the herd’s best show cows. This twenty-one-month-old bull has F94L and Q204X genes, and was snapped up by B McCullagh from Cookstown.

Two lots attracted bids of 5,800gns each. First to sell was Carnew Underorders, a twenty-one-month-old Carnew Millreef son bred by James Aiken from Dromara. He is bred from the Lodge Hamlet daughter, Carnew Madison, and has F94L and Q204X genes. Highest bidder was SH Bellingham from Ballymoney.

Also selling for 5,800gns was the reserve junior champion Wastelands Upandcoming consigned by Charlotte Martin, Dromara. A seventeen-month-old ET bull sired by Gunnerfleet Lion, and bred from Corranhill Somethingspecial, he has a myostatin mix of F94L and Q204X. Buyer was Phillip Robb, Ballynahinch.

Wastelands Upandcoming chalked up a number of accolades last year, including junior champion at the NI Rising Stars Calf Show, junior male champion at Balmoral and the NI National Limousin Show at Antrim.

The August 2023 Claragh Umar bred by John Rainey, Kilrea, sold for 5,200gns. Sired by Ronick Hawk, his dam is the Wilodge Vantastic daughter, Clarragh Lily. This second prize bull has F94L and NT821 genes and sold to A Canning from Dungiven.

Robert Clyde was in the money again at 5,000gns, selling the June 2023 Clydevalley Umbro. This one is by Claragh Neyar, and out of the home-bred Clydevalley Sixer. He sold to Karol McCaughan from Ballycastle.

Michael and Kile Diamond from Garvagh had a successful day at the Ballymena saleyard, securing the intermediate championship and selling five bulls from their Pointhouse Herd to average £4,221 each.

Their best at 5,000gns was the fourth placed Pointhouse Utwo. Born in July 2023, he is the result of an embryo from Ampertaine Foreman and Pointhouse Jewel. This bull has a F94L and Q204X myostatin pairing, and caught the eye of P McIlvar from Garvagh.

Also selling at 5,000gns was the second prize Golanview Ultra bred by Ryan McLaren from Dromore, County Tyrone. This seventeen-month-old was sired by the Mereside Godolphin son, Barrons Major, and is out of the home-bred Golanview Summer. He has double F94L genes, and caught the eye of Clive Richardson from Annaghmore.

Females peaked at 6,200gns, and following a brisk trade, auctioneer Graham Loughery confirmed that nine heifers sold to average £3,105 each.

Claiming the limelight was the seventeen-month-old heifer Larkhill Unette, bred by the father and son duo, Brian and Cahir McAuley from Antrim. She impressed the judge to secure the female championship ribbons and sold for 6,200gns to P McKeag from Newtownards.

This eye-catching heifer was sired by Glenrock Redemption, and is out of the Bernish Memphis daughter, Larkhill Rachael. She has F94L and NT821 myostatin genes. Herd mate, Larkhill Udette, attracted a bid of 3,200gns from R McMullan, Garvagh. This second prize maiden heifer is by Claddagh McCabe, and bred from Larkhill Penny. She has a F94L and Q204X gene pairing.

Also selling at 3,200gns was the third placed Derriaghy Valencia bred by David Green from Lisburn. This thirteen-month-old heifer is by Westpit Omaha, and bred from the Swarland Eddie daughter, Derriaghy Onclusive. She has F94L and Q204X genes and joins Anna and Louise Clarke’s Carrowmannon Herd at Belleeks near Newry.

The sale was generously sponsored by Countryside Services.

Results from the showring:

Specials

Supreme overall champion: Paul Campbell, Spage Unison. Reserve: C and F McAuley, Carmorn Ultra.

Senior male champion: Paul Campbell, Spage Unison. Reserve: Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal UFO.

Intermediate male champion: Michael Diamond, Pointhouse Upbeat. Reserve: Robert Clyde, Clydevalley Ultimate.

Junior male champion: C and F McAuley, Carmorn Ultra. Reserve: Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Upandcoming.

Female champion: Brian and Cahir McAuley, Larkhill Unette. Reserve: Howard McFarland, Rahoney Una.

Classes

Class 1, Senior bulls – no entries.

Class 2, Senior bulls – 1, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal UFO by Carrickmore Maximus; 2, C and F McAuley, Carmorn Uniper by Carrickmore Maximus; 3, GM McCague, Frogmore Usher by Gerrygullinane Glen.

Class 3, Senior bulls – 1, Paul Campbell, Spage Unison by Gleneagle Icon; 2, Howard McFarland, Rahoney Uriah by Ampertaine Majestic; 3, GM McCague, Bridgeview Union by Ballinahinch Noah; 4, Ruairi McCloskey, Owenbeg Untouchabull by Ampertaine Metric.

Class 4, Intermediate bulls – 1, Michael Diamond, Pointhouse Upbeat by Ampertaine Gigolo; 2, Robert Clyde, Clydevalley Ultimate by Clydevalley Ranger; 3, Richard James Mowbray, Droit Ucracker by Ballyrobin Redbull; 4, Richard James Mowbray, Droit Utah by Ballyrobin Redbull.

Class 5, Intermediate bulls – 1, Michael Diamond, Pointhouse Uok by Goldies Jackpot; 2, Victor and Stephen Keys, Ashview USA by Lodge Hamlet; 3, Derek and David Campbell, Mossbrook Umar by Huntershall Rosco; 4, Michael Diamond, Pointhouse Utwo by Ampertaine Foreman.

Class 6, Junior bulls – 1, C and F McAuley, Carmorn Ultra by Carrickmore Maximus; 2, JD Rainey, Claragh Umar by Ronick Hawk; 3, Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Ugo by Wilodge Joskins; 4, Michael Diamond, Pointhouse Urtheboss by Powerful Irish.

Class 7, Junior bulls – 1, Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Upandcoming by Gunnerfleet Lion; 2, D and A McLaren, Golanview Ultra by Barrons Major; 3, Nugent Estate and Farm Ltd, Nugent Uzziah by Ampertaine Elgin; 4, Thomas Clancey, Collegeland Underdog by Graiggoch Rambo.

Class 8, Females – 1, Howard McFarland, Rahoney Una by Rahoney Noah; 2, Howard McFarland, Rahoney Ulla by Whinfellpark Lomu; 3, D Johnston, Garlandstown Urania by Derriaghy Samson.

Class 8, Females – 1, Brian and Cahir McAuley, Larkhill Unette by Glenrock Redemption; 2, Brian and Cahir McAuley, Larkhill Udette by Claddagh McCabe; 3, David Green, Derriaghy Valencia by Westpit Omaha; 4, Victor and Stephen Keys, Ashview Vicky by Jalex Itsallgood.

